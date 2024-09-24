Victoria tube station’s Edwardian shopping arcade restored to its original appearance

An Edwardian shopping arcade above Victoria tube station is reopening after being restored to its early 1900s appearance.

The Victoria Station Arcade and accompanying range of shops in Terminus Place were built in 1909-11 when the District line station below was being rebuilt following the introduction of electric trains. The trains didn’t need the large open ventilation spaces for steam to escape, so they were able to build over the station with the row of shops and offices.

Here at Victoria, the architect, George C Sherrin had planned to build a large hotel above the tube station, but the London County Council rejected that. After Sherrin died in 1909, the station was completed by the MDR’s architect, Harry W Ford, who made some minor modifications to the arcade.

However, it would take another decade before the rest of the site was built over, with an office block instead of the initially planned hotel. Here are pictures of the arcade before and after the office block was added.

When the arcade fell into decline in the 1970s, the original marble and mahogany shop fronts were removed and replaced with cheaper aluminium frontages. As the decades passed, more of the original architecture was removed in favour of floodlights, wiring and box fascia signage.

However, as it sits in the heart of a busy railway and bus interchange and could be much more popular for shoppers, TfL and their Places for London property company have restored the arcade to its original appearance.

The £1.5m project saw craftspeople restore the heritage mouldings, stonework, and plasterwork and install sympathetic Edwardian-style shopfronts, replicating the two original remaining shopfronts and period-style lighting.

The redecoration colour scheme has also restored the muted green and cream tones of the District line’s Victorian livery in accordance with TfL’s adopted design guidance for the London Underground. Look up at the ceiling and you can see the DR cipher for the District Railway.

Replicas of the twin-armed globe luminaires on both facades were also created using examples from the London Transport Museum’s collection and with the support of specialist railway lighting suppliers Fain Redfern of Worcester and Decorlight Limited of Telford. One shopfront has retained its 1930 art deco sunburst glasswork, and the period mirrors behind the shop lamps have also been retained or restored.

A few nice touches were left intact, such as the watchmaker’s sign that wraps around the windows in one shop and the Orsi sign in the pavement tiles — from a drapers store.

The original Underground sign (with the old feathers) has been cleaned up, and a heritage award sign added to the arches.

Some oddities in the original design are that the entrance arches on the north side never lined up with the arcade, and unless I saw things wrongly, and I did look several times to check, the lamps hanging from the ceiling were very slightly offset from the centre as well. Most odd.

Reflecting modern retail preferences, TfL have converted some smaller shops into larger units, reducing the number of shops from nine to six. One of the six shops has already opened as the After School Cookie Club, and two other outlets, Bread and Truffle and Seoul Kimbap, are named on the signs as the next two tenants. You’ll probbaly be able to guess what the others will be selling from what the first three are offering.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, Places for London’s Head of Retail, said: “We are proud to be bringing new life to the arcade and we look forward to seeing visitors enjoy this unique retail offer in the heart of Victoria.

Our work to restore heritage aspects of this historic location is testament to Places for London’s dedication to celebrate the city’s transport history and provide London’s visitors, workers and residents with authentic and thriving retail destinations which can continue to be a part of the capital’s future.”