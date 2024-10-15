East London data centre could provide heat for thousands of homes in Canning Town

Heat from a computer data centre could warm thousands of homes around Canning Town in east London, if approval to build the data centre is granted.

A large scrap metal site next to the River Lea has been earmarked for the large data centre, which would be clad in metal cladding, making it look like a giant metal tin. Appearances aside, data centres also consume a lot of electricity, and this one will be located close to existing pylons and the West Ham substation. The pylons will be linked to the data centre via a new tunnel dug along the connecting road.

The new power cable tunnels will also be designed for a future upgrade that could remove the overhead pylons entirely, but that would be an option for the power company to consider.

Data centres also generate a lot of heat, and the proposal here is to direct that into a separate energy centre and pump house building and then feed it into a district heating network being built for the wider area. The planning documents say that the “Bidder Street Data Centre, due to its substantial heat capacity and proximity to high density residential housing, would be one of Newham’s principal strategic heat sources”

As the district heating network still needs to be built, though, the neighbouring Crown Wharf development may be used as a pilot scheme (900 homes) to export excess heat from the data centre to provide heat and hot water to local homes as part of its district heating system.

If the pilot scheme is fully implemented, it could extend to 13 more large-scale heat pump energy centres with thermal storage and 4.5km of low-temperature heat network pipework to supply heat to 13 mixed-use developments in Newham and Tower Hamlets. Nine of the developments currently use combined heat and power (CHP), while four are in pre-planning.

Overall, the scheme could supply heat to almost 13,000 homes plus commercial spaces.

The riverside, which is currently cut off by the scrapyard would also be opened up to the public, which may, subject to access to the neighbouring estate open up a riverside walk up to the Cody Dock.

The planning application will be discussed by Newham Council’s Meeting of Strategic Development Committee, which is recomending approval.