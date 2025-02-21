Early photographs of 19th-century England to be digitised for public access

A leading collection of early English photographs has been saved for the nation after it was acquired by Historic England.

The Janette Rosing Collection of England is a collection of over 8,000 original black and white photographs of English architecture, landscapes and maritime history from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s, when England was undergoing large-scale changes powered by industrialisation, urbanisation and developments in transport.

Janette Rosing (1942 to 2021) was a renowned photographic consultant, connoisseur, and collector who dedicated her life to studying and amassing a collection of 19th and early 20th century photographs.

Born and raised in London, Rosing began an obsession with historical photographs of England’s past when she stumbled upon an image of Hartland Quay on the Devon coast before a storm ravaged it. This discovery sparked her fascination with depictions of England in old photographs, and she spent her life attending photograph fairs and auctions in pursuit of new acquisitions for her collection, becoming, in turn, a highly respected expert on the topic.

Her collection has been acquired as part of the government’s Acquisition in Lieu scheme, which allows individuals to offer important cultural items to museums and galleries in return for an inheritance tax reduction. This scheme ensures that collections like Rosing’s are preserved for the public’s benefit.

Since arriving at the Historic England Archive, the photographs have undergone a detailed conservation assessment and await further cataloguing and digitisation. In due course, it is hoped that fundraising efforts will help digitise the entire collection.

The photographs cover every English county and were taken by leading photographers of the time. Alongside these are many photographs of England by the commercial firms of J. Valentine, George Washington Wilson, Francis Frith, and Francis Bedford. It includes unique early images by Linnaeus Tripe and John Wiggin of Ipswich.

The Rosing Collection is significant as the development of photography in this period was pivotal in the history of visual arts: a time that established photography as a legitimate art form, an important means of landscape recording, and a powerful tool for documenting the world.

Advances in photography allowed photographers to produce more sophisticated images and experiment with techniques and styles, while developments in transport enabled them to travel further afield from their home location. The collection contains examples of photographs produced by all the photographic processes of the era, including Calotype, Collodion, dry plate and platinum.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive Historic England said “This acquisition adds to the Historic England Archive’s growing collection of over 14 million items and further strengthens its commitment to preserving the nation’s heritage. The Rosing Collection’s breadth of subject matter and wide geographical spread make it a superb complement to Historic England’s Early Photographic Print Collection, which comprises over 22,000 items and is available to search online.”