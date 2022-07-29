The four classic destination lightboxes at Earl’s Court tube station, dating from 1905 have started working again after they were restored and connected to a new signalling system being rolled out on the railway.

The destination boards are a legacy of past times, with a simple arrow lighting up next to the destinations to indicate where the next train is heading to. While less informative than modern displays, they are a much-loved bit of heritage, and when they were switched off last year, it raised concerns that they would be permanently disabled.

The lightboxes were added to the station in 1905 when the District line switched from steam trains to electric and a new signalling system was installed. This new electric signalling system enabled each train to be identified in advance and led to the introduction of the lightboxes in the same year.

It’s the latest upgrade of the signalling system that’s underway at the moment that caused the lightboxes to be taken out of action, and TfL was faced with a choice of either disabling the lightboxes, or connecting them to the new signals as well.

And they took the decision to restore the display signs and to make them work with 21st-century signals.

It took the engineers 16 months to restore these historic lightboxes and connect them to the modern signalling system, ensuring these over 100 year-old artefacts can play a role in the daily operation of the station for decades to come.

The destination plates have been changed as part of the refurbishment process and are exactly the same specification as the previous ones, made of vitreous enamel, with the same colour and TfL commissioned Johnson font. The destination plates were designed by Isle of Wight railway sign-maker, AJ Wells, which has been providing London Underground with signage for almost three decades. The original destinations no longer in use have been replaced with the most common final destinations and arranged in a more customer friendly way, making this historic information board useful for the present day.

The improved lightboxes also illuminate a “first eastbound train this platform” sign for when eastbound trains via Victoria or through central London are expected in both platforms – making it easier for customers to choose the quickest train.

The restoration of the Earl’s Court lightboxes is part of the Four Lines Modernisation programme, which is replacing old and unreliable infrastructure on the Circle, District, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines with automatic train control signalling. Without restoration, the lightboxes wouldn’t have functioned with the new signalling, leaving customers without the most prominent indication of the destination for the next District line train from the platforms.

To bring the lightboxes into the 21st century, all the works were completed on site during overnight engineering hours, including accessing the lightboxes and finding space for cables and other hardware without compromising the sightlines and familiar features on the station.

Edmund Bird, TfL Heritage Manager, said: “The Earl’s Court’s lightboxes are significant historic features of the District line we have retained and brought into modern-day standards as part of the Four Lines Modernisation project. While we work hard to bring the District line’s signalling to the standards seen on the Victoria, Northern and Jubilee lines, we are constantly considering how to maintain the railway’s heritage that makes London Underground so globally renowned. It was a brilliant experience to be part of the team who restored these historic assets and I’m glad that they will still be functioning for decades to come, helping our customers get around.”

TfL has submitted the restored lightboxes as an entry for the 2022 National Railway Heritage Awards. They’ll find out of they won on 6th December.