Dr Johnson’s Desk or Not? New exhibition explores the origins of the famous dictionary

There’s a bit of a mystery in Dr Johnson’s house at the moment, as a small writing desk has arrived that might have been the one used by Dr Johnson when compiling his famous dictionary.

Or it might not.

The writer’s desk was put up for sale in 1855 when two impoverished sisters, one of whom had been Dr Johnson’s goddaughter, announced that they needed to sell it. That sparked a celebrity-backed fundraising campaign, including support from Charles Dickens and Thomas Carlyle.

The desk was saved and given to Oxford’s Pembroke College and is now going on display in the rooftop garret of Dr Johnson’s house, where it came from.

Or maybe it’s not.

When Lynda Mugglestone, Professor of the History of English at Oxford University, started researching the story, problems started to arise.

As she explained to me, the main one is that there is no documented evidence that this is the actual desk. It’s possible that it’s a desk from the house, used by one of the many people who worked with Dr. Johnson on compiling the dictionary. So, it’s important, but how important?

There’s nothing to say that it’s his actual desk.

However, during the research, Professor Mugglestone found older letters from the impoverished sisters bemoaning that they are so poor they don’t even own any furniture.

Did the furnitureless sisters really own a valuable writing desk?

Or maybe it’s a fake?

That’s the mystery to be solved in Dr Johnson’s House museum’s new exhibition looking at the origins of his famous dictionary.

Dr Johnson wasn’t a wealthy man when he rented a house just off Fleet Street, and chose this specific house as it had a large room in the roof with lots of large windows not overlooked by the neighbours — so the working room had loads of light.

The desk on display is the sort that a man of modest means could have used for his work, so at least that fits.

The emerging picture is that contrary to popular images of the learned doctor giving instructions from on high to his students, it was more collegiate, with educated researchers working for Dr Johnson, who coordinated the work. Even Hodge the Cat was more involved than previously expected. At one point, mice had been found eating the paperwork, so a cat was recruited to keep them away.

The desk, made from pine wood, was stained a darker colour at some point, possibly as recently as a century ago when pine was hideously unfashionable, and it was quite unthinkable that a man as great as Dr Johnson would have sat at such a cheap desk.

That itself tells us a lot about the romanticism surrounding Dr Johnson and how Victorian embellishments of his story leave us with an image of a much richer, grander man than he was in life.

In the Indiana Jones movies, one of the villains assumed Jesus would have drunk from a golden goblet because he was the King of Kings, and that’s what Kings do. As is well known to movie fans, he chose poorly.

Likewise here, Dr Johnson is the King of Words, but the exhibition seeks to tell the more rounded story of the man, not the myth, and looks at how simple his life probably was while working on the great dictionary.

After the dictionary was published, his life got rather better.

But at the time, he might have sat at a cheap pine writer’s desk.

In a way, the facts don’t really matter, as the writing desk can become the vessel for our imaginations about the man who might have once sat there trying to compile his great dictionary.

The desk is a lexicographer’s Turin’s Shroud. Just as the shroud is unlikely to be real, but people still venerate it for what it represents, we can look at this humble desk and recognise that it represents one of the English language’s great endeavours.

So it’s now possible to visit Dr Johnson’s House, climb the same stairs he did and see “Dr Johnson’s Desk”.

The exhibition also tells the stories of the other people (and cat) who worked in the room, and the less well known aspects of how the dictionary was rare for including quotes from female authors.

The Dr Johnson House museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 5pm.

Entry is £9 for adults, £4 for children (5-17) or a family ticket for £20.

The museum is a short walk from Blackfriars, City Thameslink (Ludgate exit), or Chancery Lane stations.