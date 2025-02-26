Doom scrolls and divine rebirth: A female take on Indonesian Kamasan painting

The Barbican’s Curve Gallery has upended gender roles with an exhibition of traditional-inspired art, usually created only by men, but here created by a woman.

The Indonesian artist Citra Sasmita has filled the curving concrete space with tribal art based on the Indonesian Kamasan painting technique. Dating from the fifteenth century and traditionally practiced exclusively by men, Kamasan was used to narrate Hindu epics.

It’s mainly three zones — opening with hanging animal hides, then long painted scroll paintings, hanging shrines, and a final contemplation zone.

The scroll paintings are arguably the highlight of the show. They depict images that are reminiscent of European doom paintings depicting the end of the world, but here, they’re depicting women undergoing transformation and reincarnation: becoming trees or bird spirits, emitting flaming auras, and pouring forth water and blood.

The hanging hides are probably most interesting for the decorated poles, and candidly, I probably spent more time in the shrine trying to work out if the giant braids of hair are actually made from hair.

The final zone is approached as a guide explains you can sit on the cushions and ponder something or other, but please don’t touch the orange circle as it’s made from turmeric and a message drawn into the spice.

I did wonder what happens if an enthusiastic child runs over the turmeric, sending clouds of orange dust up into the air and enveloping everyone in a fragrant miasma.

As an exhibition, the “doom scrolls” are worth the visit on their own as they are magnificent to walk along.

The exhibition, Citra Sasmita: Into Eternal Land is at the Barbican Art Centre until 21st April and is free to visit.

It’s open daily from 11am to 7pm.