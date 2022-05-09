In preparation for your first trip on the Elizabeth line, you need to ensure you’re appropriately accessorised with a range of Elizabeth line souvenirs.

So the London Transport Museum has a number of things to tempt you.

From the Lizzie line moquette tote bag, a purse, travel bag, something for your laptop, and if doing makeup on the commute, how about an Elizabeth line toiletry bag?

If worried about getting a seat, bring your own deckchair.

Travel in disguise by wearing an Elizabeth line moquette face mask, flash a bit of sartorial elegance with Elizabeth line socks, and maybe if it’s unexpectedly cold, wear an Elizabeth line scarf or wrap up warm with a lambswool throw.

Play with a little train on the big train, with a wooden model train set.

When you’re home again after a long day riding the Lizzie line, put your feet up on an Elizabeth line footstool, and rest weary bums on an Elizabeth line armchair. Not to forget, you can protect your backs with Elizabeth line cushions.

And finally, if you’re worried about losing your way, why not carry this fetching Elizabeth line map around with you?