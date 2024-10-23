Disused subway transformed into central London’s largest rainwater collection system
Work to convert a disused underpass into central London’s largest sustainable urban drainage systems (SuDS) has been completed.
Located at the busy Marylebone Flyover, more than 3,500 square metres of rainwater collection area has been installed in the disused subway, known locally as the Joe Strummer Subway, where the late punk frontman was known to busk and entertain passers-by before he hit fame with The Clash.
The ramps and stairs of the disused underpass system, which led to the subway, have been transformed into porous rain gardens, designed to capture approximately 3,500 square metres of storm water run-off and hold around 30,000 gallons of rainwater in total. By absorbing water during heavy rains, the gardens will help to reduce the risk of localised flooding and the number of occasions in which sewer overflows occur.
On the surface, the planted gardens can be seen on three corners of the road within the Marylebone Flyover underpass and have been planted with 11 trees, 95 shrubs, more than 1,100 perennial plants and almost 2,300 bulbs in total.
This Marylebone Flyover rain garden scheme was a joint collaboration between TfL, the Greater London Authority (GLA) and Thames Water, with the Marble Arch London BID committed to fund and run the maintenance work on the gardens.
Unfortunately, it’s already filling up with rubbish from passers-by, so regular attention will be needed to keep the rain gardens clear. Although three of the four sets of stairs and ramps down to the underpass have been filled in, the underpass space itself will be retained, as a storage area for TfL.
Penny Rees, TfL’s Head of Healthy Streets Investment, said: “We are committed to making our network more resilient to climate change in the face of extreme weather conditions. These rain gardens at Marylebone Flyover will not only brighten up the local area that holds a special meaning to the community and fans of Joe Strummer, but also improves the surface drainage system to protect a busy junction from flooding. This welcome addition will increase biodiversity, as well as contribute to the Mayor’s aim to improve our river water quality.”
Curiously, the painted trees under the Marylebone Flyover have also been recently repainted, but only half way up.
It’s a good venture but I bet in less than 3 years the flyover is closed as they haven’t completed repairs as recommended. That why we are with the bridge joints on the Westway lol ,just like they ended up with Hammersmith Flyover lol ,so many investigating recommended works until it was closed until condemned lol
Nice article about an interesting idea. We are going to need a lot more SUDS.
Did you really mean to write “square metre”. Cubic surely.
Square metres of surface area. The capacity, oddly is given as 30,000 gallons (which would be just under 150,000 litres).
did you mean square or cubic metres?
How do people cross the road without getting run over now?
The same way they have been ever since the subway was built – most prefer to use the pedestrian crossings.
Subway gone at Bricklayers’ Arms but not made anything useful.
Those 1960s subways are unloveable. There is one next to Blackfriars station that is only used by a few rough sleepers. They need to convert that too. The pedestrian crossings above ground have improved so much at Blackfriars that no one bothers using the underpass.
The Blackfriars subway used to be part of the tube station, at which time it performed its function very well. You could walk down either flight of steps and straight into the station at basement level. After the rebuild that removed that route it’s become unloved and decrepit because no-one wants to walk down and up flights of steps just to cross a road.
Once usage drops off subways descend into being used as toilets and homeless shelters making them even less appealing.
I do worry sometimes that TfL is preoccupied with capacity concerns rather than passenger convenience, assuming that people will accept a less convenient route, then wondering why usage is poorly balanced.
IMO the new Paddington Bakerloo line entrance is in danger of suffering from this in years to come because although it feels shiny and new now, it is a more awkward walking route from the mainline station. Let’s hope the underground retail mall is a success in that location and it doesn’t turn into another Charing Cross.