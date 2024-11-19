Discover Frederic Leighton’s rarely seen landscape paintings

An exhibition of landscape paintings by an artist far more famous for painting anything but landscapes has opened in Kensington, offering fresh insights into Frederic Leighton‘s artistic leanings.

Frederic Leighton was a British Victorian painter, draughtsman, and sculptor. His works depicted historical, biblical, and classical subject matter in an academic style. He’s best known for his formal academic portraits, but he also had a private sideline in landscape painting that very few people knew about until after his death.

After his death, his collection was sold off and scattered, and it has taken years of effort to bring enough of them back together again, many for the first time, for this exhibition.

Two paintings the curators were particularly keen to find, and no one knew where they were, have been included, as by chance, the owner visited Leighton House and mentioned she owned two of his landscapes — the very two that the curators were struggling to find. Gathering the paintings for the exhibition was even more challenging as he rarely signed his private paintings. It’s pretty likely that a lot of people own a Leighton painting and have no idea that he was the artist.

For the artist, it seems that many of the paintings stem from holidays and were a form of relaxation. Maybe it was a way for the artist to express himself more freely away from the strictures of the portraiture he worked on in his studio to pay the bills.

Ranging from parts of the UK to his travels in Italy, North Africa, and Egypt, the landscapes are not only accomplished as artworks in their own right but also unusual for the time. That’s because he focused on the landscape and rarely on the manmade or “touristy” aspects that most artists would have painted.

An example would be a visit to an Ancient Egyptian temple, where he would turn his back on it and paint the view seen by people looking out of the temple. That can, however, make it harder for later curators to work out where some of the paintings were created, and the exhibition research has seen a few mislabeled paintings corrected.

In that way, he avoided the clichés of traditional paintings of famous places by famous people.

Here’s a tip as you wander around: the simple plain frames are the originals that Leighton used in his private collection, and the ornate frames were added by buyers after he died.

Most of the exhibition is in the paid part of the house, but there’s also a smaller free exhibition in the basement, mainly of his sketches, including a famous drawing of a Lemon Tree drawn over a week in 1859 that was spent in Capri, and which gained considerable praise when it was first shown.

In fact, it was borrowed by John Ruskin, who liked it so much that he repeatedly failed to return it, and it was only recovered after Leighton had died.

The two exhibitions see many of Leighton’s works returned to his Kensington home for the first time, showing an aspect of the artist that has rarely been seen in public since the artist died.

The exhibition, Leighton and Landscape: Impressions from Nature is at Leighton House until late April 2025.

Adults: £14

Concessions: £9-£13

Children (6-18): £5

Children (<6) / National Art Pass: Free

Note that you can also add a visit to nearby Sambourne House for a small extra charge.