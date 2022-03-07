Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

The travelling circus is coming to town this summer and is offering 30% off tickets bought in March.

The line-up includes the motorbike Globe of Death from the Brazilian Lucius Team; fast juggling and whip-cracking from Czech Republic star Toni; contortion from Mongolia; aerial antics from the Irish Garcia Duo; Teeterboard thrills from Cuba; comedy from the UK starring Whimmie Walker; bouncing trampoline capers from Havana with Poli; sensational tumblers from Kenya and daredevils Brian and Mataius from Argentina in a death-defying Wheel of Steel.

(c) Zippos Circus

  • Blackheath – 31st March to 18th April
  • Streatham Common – 29th April to 9th May
  • East Ham – 12th May to 23rd May
  • Twickenham – 14th Sept to 19th Sept
  • Palmers Green – 23rd Sept to 3rd Oct
  • Hampstead Heath – 20th Oct to 30th Oct

Tickets normally range in price from £17 to £29 for adults and £13 to £23 for children depending on how close you sit to the ring. Plus £1.50 booking fee.

To claim the 30% discount, use voucher code MARCH30 in the checkout before 30th March.

Details and booking are here.

