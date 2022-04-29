Published by London Theatre No Comments ↓

The musical is based on the life of Tina Turner made a huge splash in the UK during its West End premiere, and is based on the often tumultuous life and legendary music of international recording artist Tina Turner.

Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock and raised in Nutbush, Tennessee. From humble beginnings, Tina would rise to fame as the Queen of Rock n Roll and go on to sell more concert tickets than any other solo artist. After her abusive marriage came to an end, Tina rebuilt her career and staged a major solo comeback in the mid-80s.

The musical follows the highs and lows of Tina’s career and personal life and features the songs that made her famous.

There’s currently a sale on tickets to see the musical on Mon-Fri performances from 2nd May to 10th July, offering savings of up to £42 on tickets. The prices vary depending on the date, but most discounted days offer £36 seats for £25, £48 seats for £35, £60 seats for £35 and £72 seats for £45.

The tickets sale runs until Monday 9th May, for performances until 10th July, and tickets need to be booked from here.

