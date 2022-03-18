The famous BBC comedy, Only Fools and Horses has made a transition to the stage at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, and there’s currently an offer on tickets to see it.

The show’s creator and sole writer John Sullivan died in 2011 but his son Jim Sullivan has written the upcoming musical with comedian Paul Whitehouse.

Running for a decade from 1981-1991 and Christmas specials through 2003, Only Fools and Horses was voted Britain’s most popular sitcom in a 2003 BBC poll. An episode of Only Fools and Horses still holds the record for the most-watched episode of a British sitcom of all time with a viewership of over 24 million.

The show features Del Boy and Rodney though the original actors, Nicholas Lyndhurst and David Jason, will not be reprising their roles.

At the moment, with tickets from £12, you can save up to £40 on tickets for performances Monday – Thursday performances to 7th April 2022.

On the offer dates, £25 seats are £16.50, £58 seats are £44 and £79 seats are £55. Note, some of the discounted seats have restrictive views, so you may need to check a few dates to get discounted seats with clear views of the stage.

Book by 31st March 2022 from here.