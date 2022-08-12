One of the world’s most popular musicals is back, even grittier and more glamorous than before.

After a moonlit summer romance between leather-clad greaser Danny and goodie-two-shoes Sandy, the holidays come to an end and so does their love affair. Until the pair are expectedly reunited when Sandy transfers to Rydell High for senior year.

This UK revival has all of your favourite hits including ‘Summer Nights’, ‘Greased Lightnin’, ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ and ‘You’re the One That I Want’.

There’s a special offer on tickets for performances up to 10th September if booked by 5pm on Wednesday 17th August from here.

Tickets start from just £20, and the discount deal means that £57 seats are now just £33 and the £69 seats are just £44 each.

During its London shows, Jason Donovan will guest star as Teen Angel at certain performances after 12th September – check here for dates he will be appearing before booking tickets. His performances are not at the discounted rate.