The Book of Mormon, the award-winning Broadway Musical from the creators of South Park is offering a special offer on ticket prices at the moment.

Tickets usually start from around £50 upwards, but at the moment, selected dates earlier in the week — Mon to Thur — are on sale from £35, and no booking fees from the ticket seller.

You can also find some Fridays in March and April offering tickets from just £24 for the mid-afternoon shows.

Book by 5 February 2023 from here.

The creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone were inspired by their own South Park episode “All About Mormons”, which first aired on Comedy Central in 2003. Despite parodying Mormonism, the South Park creators found it difficult to poke fun due to how friendly and nice Mormons generally are. The pair allegedly visited Salt Lake City, Utah to conduct research for the show.

The Book of Mormon follows the story of two young Mormon missionaries, Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, working to spread the word of the Latter Day Saints to the locals in a small town in Uganda. The LDS church members realise how daunting their task is when they discover the villagers are more concerned with the AIDS epidemic, oppression, and starvation.

Anyone familiar with South Park or the work of Trey Parker and Matt Stone would know that The Book of Mormon can get rather bawdy and crass at times and the humour is certainly not for everyone.

Book by 5 February 2023 from here.