The City of London church where Richard (Dick) Whittington worshipped and was buried is up for sale.

The church, St Michael Paternoster Royal, was first recorded as existing in the 13th century but was destroyed in the Great Fire of London. The current church was rebuilt under the aegis of Sir Christopher Wren and restored following damage during WWII.

Although his tomb is now lost, it’s known that in 1423, Richard “Dick” Whittington, the famous Lord Mayor of London and later pantomime hero, was buried within its precincts.

John Stow records that Whittington’s body was dug up by the then Rector Thomas Mountain, during the reign of Edward VI, in the belief that he had been buried with treasure. He was not, so Mountain took his leaden shroud. The grave was dug up again during the reign of Mary I and his body re-covered in lead. An attempt to find his grave in 1949 did uncover a mummified cat, but no Lord Mayor’s body.

After WWII, the church was nearly demolished, but restoration saved it, and it has been mainly used as offices ever since.

Now, it’s up for sale via a long lease on behalf of the Diocese of London.

It’s mainly being offered as likely to be used for offices as that’s how it’s laid out at the moment, but subject to contract, it could be used for various other purposes. Anything from a hall for hire, a restaurant or maybe even conversion into a private home for the exceptionally deep-pocketed buyer could be possible.

Obviously, a change of use from business Class E would be needed if a prospective owner wanted to live there instead of using it for business purposes.

Alternatively, the church includes the former vestry one-bed flat at the back of the church, so someone could move in there and lease out the rest to pay the bills.

Currently, the basement is used for a kitchen and storage. On the ground floor, there’s the main church area, plus two large meeting rooms. There are three office rooms on the first floor and the same on the second and third floors.

The sale will be subject to and in accordance with The Church of England’s Mission and Pastoral Measure 2011 and will require the agreement of the Church Commissioners.

