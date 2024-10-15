Dick Whittington’s journey from Medieval merchant to Panto icon explored at the Guildhall Library

The City of London’s first library at Guildhall was founded 600 years ago thanks to a bequest by a character famous for appearing in Christmas pantos with his cat.

This was thrice Lord Mayor of London, Richard Whittington, and to mark the Sexcentenary of his will creating the library, it has put on an exhibition about the man, the myth, and of course, the cat.

As an exhibition, it’s a mix of history boards telling the story of the rich merchant who became Lord Mayor, but also a lot of books that transformed the real man into the fictional pantomime character.

Whittington made a much of his fortune as a merchant and loaned money to Richard II, Henry IV, and Henry V nearly 60 times, paid for the building of public lavatories at St Martin Vintry, a refuge for unmarried mothers at St Thomas’ Hospital, the rebuilding of Newgate Prison, and the establishment of the first library at Guildhall.

On 5 September 1421, a widower and childless, Richard Whittington drew up his will and left his entire fortune of £7,500 – the equivalent of around £7.5m today – to charity. He died on 23 or 24 March 1423.

Somehow, over time, the man became a myth.

The exhibition shows the earliest known reference to Dick Whittington’s story, as a play printed in February 1604/5, thanks to a record in the Stationers’ Company archive. The play has been lost, but the record it being printed has survived — and there’s a print of the copyright grant in the exhibition.

A later attempt to turn the story into an Opera at Drury Lane was blocked by the theatre owner who objected to a plan to release a lot of mice onto the stage. The opera was eventually performed elsewhere in 1739, but it wasn’t until 1814 that Dick turned into a panto.

Much of the collection on display is made up of chapbooks (i.e. small printed booklets used for street literature in early modern Europe), children’s books, and works relating to pantomimes (… and cats), most of which were donated to the library in 2016 by the prolific book collector, Ellery Yale Wood.

So some of the books are practically matchbox sized and range up to modern paperbacks. There’s a wide variety here, and possibly the most interesting aspect is how different decades illustrate their books.

I doubt Dick Whittington ever saw the modern Houses of Parliament, but he’s stood in front of them in one print. In contrast, others seem to come right out of early Robin Hood of Hollywood imaginations about how medieval people dressed. It doesn’t matter as these children’s books tell a myth, but it’s a fascinating trip down fictional artistry anyway.

There is though one grim picture in the exhibition, showing “Alderman Whittington afflicted with the Gout”, and well, that’s your nightmare sorted out for the week ahead.

This Christmas, Dick Whittington will be performed on stages across the land, but you can see its origins in the Guildhall Library. If you watch the panto, visiting the exhibition afterwards will be a good follow-up to the musical.

The exhibition, Whittington: The Man, The Myth and The Cat is at the Guildhall Library until the end of April 2025 and is free to visit.

It’s open Mon to Thur from 10am to 4pm – entry is just around the side from Guildhall Yard.