Dennis Severs House selling a massive Advent Calendar for Christmas
If you’re a fan of Dennis Severs House, then you will be delighted to know that Dennis Severs House can come to you this Christmas.
They’re selling a giant advent calendar based on a photo of the Georgian facade of 18 Folgate Street. Each of the windows doesn’t open to reveal a chocolate, but a scene inside Dennis Severs’ House.
The calendar is also large – very large.
In fact, it’s nearly 70cm tall, so it would make a big decorative statement for Christmas wherever you hang it.
As the windows open to show photos of the house inside, I might even gently suggest you could carefully stick the windows closed again after Christmas and use the advent calendar each year as an annual tradition.
The advent calendar costs £35 and is sold by Dennis Severs House here.
Because of its size, there’s a £10.50 shipping fee, or you can collect in person from the house for free.
Photos by Lucinda Douglas-Menzies, text by Rupert Thomas, design by Mark Lazenby and printed by Calverts of Hackney. Each calendar comes in a handmade envelope manufactured by Baddeley Brothers of London.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you