Dennis Severs House selling a massive Advent Calendar for Christmas

If you’re a fan of Dennis Severs House, then you will be delighted to know that Dennis Severs House can come to you this Christmas.

They’re selling a giant advent calendar based on a photo of the Georgian facade of 18 Folgate Street. Each of the windows doesn’t open to reveal a chocolate, but a scene inside Dennis Severs’ House.

The calendar is also large – very large.

In fact, it’s nearly 70cm tall, so it would make a big decorative statement for Christmas wherever you hang it.

As the windows open to show photos of the house inside, I might even gently suggest you could carefully stick the windows closed again after Christmas and use the advent calendar each year as an annual tradition.

The advent calendar costs £35 and is sold by Dennis Severs House here.

Because of its size, there’s a £10.50 shipping fee, or you can collect in person from the house for free.

Photos by Lucinda Douglas-Menzies, text by Rupert Thomas, design by Mark Lazenby and printed by Calverts of Hackney. Each calendar comes in a handmade envelope manufactured by Baddeley Brothers of London.