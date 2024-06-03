It may seem absurdly early, but tickets to visit the Christmas makeover at Dennis Severs’ House are already on sale — because they keep selling out.

Just around the corner from Spitalfields market in east London, Dennis Severs’ House is set out as a Georgian house where the family have just stepped outside for a moment. You are invited into their home to walk around while they’re out. It’s not a museum with lots of precious objects but an experience.

You are exhorted to step back and look at the rooms in their totality, not at the individual objects within. Visits are expected to be silent so you can soak up the atmosphere.

At Christmas, the house gets its festive makeover lit with candles and decorations and is hugely popular. Therefore, they’re extending the Christmas display by an extra week and have also started selling tickets “absurdly early” so that fans can ensure they get to visit this year.

The Christmas makeover will run from Friday 22nd November 2024 to Friday 10th January 2025, and tickets need to be booked in advance from here.

(scroll down the page to the “silent visits”)

Evening visit on Fridays – £25

Daytime visit on Sat and Sun – £16

By booking early, at least you’ll know what date is reserved in your diary.

Due to the age and character of the building, the House has dim lighting, uneven floors, steep stairs and other hazards. You must follow safety instructions from the staff at all times. Due to the nature of the building, its Grade II listing and the different floor levels, there is no wheelchair access. Only handbags and small backpacks are allowed in the House, and they are not able to accommodate pushchairs.

Dennis Severs’ House is a short walk from Liverpool Street or Shoreditch stations.