Delayed but Ready: Innovative electric buses set to launch on Route 358

A new fleet of electric buses will start running between Crystal Palace and Orpington shortly, following longer than expected trials of the fast charging service.

The electric buses will run along the lengthy 15-mile Route 358, which is currently served by a fleet of single-deck diesel buses. These older buses will be replaced by the sleek looking “ie tram” from Spanish bus and coach maker, Irizar.

The new buses are part of TfL’s plans to convert its bus fleet to zero-emission at the point of use, by switching them to electric supply. A number of bus garages are already switching to electric buses, which works well for around three-quarters of London’s buses that have compact routes and can return to the garage for a battery top-up. However, that leaves about a quarter of bus routes unsuitable for that sort of conversion to electric battery operation.

For Route 358, which is too long for conventional electric buses, TfL has installed drop-down pantographs at either end of the route, and buses can take a quick top-up charge for their batteries before their journey.

The bus can be charged in just a few minutes, making it ideal for use at end-of-route bus stops.

However, the buses were expected to come into service early last year, but they were then delayed to late last year. Now, in a written answer, the Mayor of London has confirmed that the new buses will come into service within a few weeks.

Although functionally, the most interesting feature is the battery top-up charging, they’re also aesthetically interesting buses, often nicknamed a bus-tram hybrid thanks to the covers over the wheels.

Although these were expected to be the first fixed pantograph-charged buses in London, due to the delay in getting them into service, Route 132 in south London has also started using a similar top-up charger for its double-decker buses.