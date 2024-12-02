Delayed Beam Park railway station moves forward with new planning application

A planning application has been filed to build the delayed new railway station at Beam Park in east London, although formal approval to open it is still uncertain.

Beam Park station would be on the c2c railway line between Rainham and Dagenham Dock and provide journeys into London Fenchurch Street in about 20 minutes. However, the Department for Trade (DfT) did not approve the station when it expressed concerns about its financial viability.

Since then, there’s been a mix of recriminations and negotiations about how and why the station, which could serve as many as 20,000 homes, wasn’t authorised to be built.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) has offered to cover running costs for a decade after it opens to allow for the housing development to be completed, and a fresh analysis of the station’s effect on the railway and the costs of running it is being worked on at the moment.

The Mayor of London has confirmed that GLA officers are leading on the modelling work and in spring this year, convened a working group of all the involved parties to get the station built.

The Mayor says that two studies are underway.

One study looks at the impact on c2c’s timetable if and when the new station opens. That study has been completed, and it’s now with Network Rail for a final review.

However, TfL’s recent cyber attack delayed the second study because TfL shut down several internal systems as a precaution while they worked on fixing the IT infrastructure. That delayed work on the study which is looking at passenger demand for the station and its effect on the railway’s revenues and costs.

Work on that resumed recently and should be completed by March 2025.

One of the great unknowns, at the moment, is which fare zone the station would sit in, as it’s currently halfway between Dagenham Dock (Zone 5) and Rainham (Zone 6), and that decision will affect the financial figures put forward by the GLA to get the station approved.

To speed up the rest of the work, the Mayor confirmed in his response to Andrew Boff AM that the next stages of the work will run in parallel. The GLA is now liaising with Network Rail so that work can start in the New Year.

The Mayor added that “partners are committed to finding a delivery route for this project, working closely with the new Government, as unlocking the station will bring about much-needed housing in London. I know there is support from across various stakeholders for this scheme and so I am hopeful that the project will be able to move forward at pace.”

To save time if the station gets approval to proceed, the housing developer, which is covering the construction cost, has now filed the formal planning application with Havering Council to build the station.

Assuming the station gets DfT approval, having the planning application also pre-approved will mean the station will be close to shovel-ready to get started.

When the station was first announced in March 2019, it was expected that construction would start six months later and core construction would be completed within a year. Fit-out time would then be added to the timeframe for opening the station.

So, if all is approved by Easter 2025, then maybe the station could open in late 2026.