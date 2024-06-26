A large hole has appeared in the City of London, as a vast basement is dug on Fleet Street for a new building.

The Salisbury Square Development on Fleet Street is a new legal complex with 18 courtrooms. It will combine all the Square Mile’s existing courts—except for the Old Bailey—into one building and become the new headquarters for the City of London Police.

In addition to the legal functions, the development will feature grade-A office accommodation, a remodelled listed building, and an enhanced public realm.

Earlier this week, a ceremony to mark the “bottoming out” of the basement took place at the base of the slab. As part of the ceremony, students from City of London Academies Trust – Galleywall Primary School participated in a special event, burying a time capsule on site.

The “Bottoming Out” marks the completion of the deepest excavation phase of the project, reaching 18 meters deep between Whitefriars Street and Salisbury Square south of Fleet Street. This milestone was achieved by excavating 62,270 cubic meters to form a three-storey basement. The project has involved the construction of 434 secant piles and 55 contiguous piles, linked by deep capping beams and supported by a sophisticated system of multi-level temporary works propping.

During the excavation, an average of 65 muck away wagons operated daily, with peak activity reaching 120 wagons per day. At the base of the excavation, 66 ground source boreholes have been drilled to a depth of 240 meters, showcasing the scale and complexity of the project.

City of London Corporation Policy Chairman, Chris Hayward said: “The ‘Bottoming Out’ of the Salisbury Square development is a testament to the collaborative efforts and dedication of all involved parties. This project not only reflects our commitment to enhancing the City’s infrastructure but also underscores our ambition to provide state-of-the-art facilities for His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Services and the City of London Police. We are creating a dynamic space that will bolster our justice system, support our police force, and reinforce London’s reputation as a global business hub.”