Decade-long project to revive UK textile skills showcased in Chelsea exhibition

The results of weavers, embroiderers, and sewers, all supported by a decade-old project addressing the skills gap in the UK textiles industry, are currently on display in Chelsea.

Future Textiles was set up by The King’s Foundation in 2014 (as the Prince’s Foundation), and a decade later, more than 7,000 people have passed its courses, with projects run in collaboration with high-profile fashion brands.

As an exhibition is a mixed range from classic samplers of skills working with fabrics through to full clothing designs on mannequins.

Most of the clothing has a simple, classic look, but the embroidery samples are masterpieces of craft that are quite spectacular to look at. They are not practical, but that’s not their function. They exist to show off skills with needle and thread and much more.

Elsewhere, there are blankets made from knitted squares created during the pandemic when the classes had to be closed and the students were sent home. Some of the blankets were later donated to charities. There’s also a knitted afternoon tea, which was recently presented to The King, and there’s also some yarn-bombing going on around the trees.

While a huge yarn scarf looked lovely, I am not entirely convinced about its practicality, as it looked far too large to wear without collapsing under the weight of several sheep.

Overall though, the exhibition is a fine display of quality fabrics, either as clothing or as examples of craftmanship, and plenty of stories about the people who created them.

The exhibition The King’s Foundation Future Textiles 10th Anniversary Exhibition is at the Garrison Chapel in Chelsea, about a 10 minute walk from Sloane Square tube station.

It’s open Monday to Friday from 11am to 4pm until the end of this week (25th Oct), and then it reopens from 4th to 15th November.

The exhibition is free to visit.