Cycling rates in London rose by a quarter over the past five years
Cycling in London continues to increase in popularity, having jumped by over a quarter in the past five years.
Cycling in London rose rapidly in the 2000s and 2010s but stagnated somewhat in the late 2010s until the pandemic triggered a renewed interest in cycling again. According to the latest road traffic data from Transport for London (TfL), the number of daily cycle journeys in 2024 had increased to an estimated 1.33 million journeys per day — up by 26% since 2019.
Working with London boroughs, TfL says that it has increased the length of the strategic cycle network from 90km in 2016 to over 400km in September 2024, meaning that just over 27% of Londoners now live within 400 metres of the cycle network.
The aim is to lift this to 40% of Londoners living within 400 metres of the cycle network by 2030.
To expand the cycleway network, construction will be starting in January on C34 (Wood Lane to Shepherds Bush). The route will include protected cycle lanes, new pedestrian crossings and new bus lanes. Next year will see the completion of several major borough-led Cycleways, including Rotherhithe to Peckham, Enfield to Broxbourne and Deptford Church Street.
London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said: “It is tremendous that the number of Londoners cycling in the capital continues to grow year-on-year. We are extremely proud of our work to expand the protected cycleway network.
“This data shows if you build the right infrastructure, people will use it. We will now look to build on this progress, working closely with boroughs to increase the cycle network even further.
“Enabling more people to make their journeys by walking, cycling and using public transport is key to building a safer and greener London for everyone.”
Look at the very small number of cyclists in central London, yet an outsized share of spending is on developing radial segregated routes into zone 1. Completely the wrong strategy, focus should be on local journeys beyond the centre.
Survivor bias – maybe the reason there’s less cycling in central London is the lack of safe cycle lanes. Build them and they will come.
I’m not sure where you’re looking but if you go and stand on Blackfriars Road at 5pm you’ll see thousands of cyclists – the spending is going on radial routes because that’s where people are cycling to and from.
Lambeth follows your strategy and it’s bonkers – investing in cycle lanes between places no one cycles to and from, which then causes resentment at unused cycle infrastructure.
They are building it yet not near enough are coming. Also doesn’t explain the difference between inner and outer London where facilities are no better.
Suspect cycling into and within central London will always remain low due to long commutes for most Londoners and low residency numbers in zone 1. 30mins here just about covers Brixton to Bank. Most people will be doing much longer distances than that and London also isn’t flat at all points (SE23 inwards certainly isn’t!). Never going to attract big numbers in that context.
More scope to shift people out of cars for all those 1/2/3 mile journeys that clog up local roads for trips like the school and supermarket run. Build proper lanes through local green spaces to linking neighbouring districts, racks at large supermarkets, etc. Money is too limited to waste on the wrong outcomes.
Re SE23
I think for Central London it is worth looking at Tfl’s other cycle data on “cycle intensity” which they present in some reports:”Central London, despite having the lowest total cycling volume , has BY FAR the highest weekday cycling ‘intensity’, which means that a lot of (relatively shorter) journeys take place within a relatively smaller cyclable network”.
+ the data above is about “cycle stages”, and Outer/Inner London
p perhaps have more multi-modal use of bikes as part of commutes to tube stations for ex.
Cycling is fine for people who can do it. But look at any bus: older people, those with walking difficulties, blind or partially sighted people, those with heavy shopping, parents with toddlers. They’re not going to use bikes.
Most cyclists seem to be younger, fit and mainly male.
There needs to be more provision for people walking, and cycling should never endanger pedestrians, as it often does on cycleways.
Not true. Take a trip to Amsterdam or even just Hackney in London. A LOT of parents doing nursery runs in cargo bikes in neighbourhoods where it’s safe — including myself, FEMALE YOUNG PARENT ith two kids under 5, cycling merrily in a cargo bike. Win win for everyone — me for getting my fitness in, and my kids for having lots of fun. And if more people are fitter from cycling, perhaps they would be more fit going into older ages, less diabetes, less heart attacks, better quality of life.
If not, there’s always the tricycle, which is far cheaper than the car.
Right now, lot of cyclists are male because cycling is still utterly terrifying. I’m sure you agree with this. But make it safe and more people will cycle.
Have a little imagination.
You raise some valid points about accessibility for people who may not cycle, but I think you’re overlooking the bigger picture. The more people who cycle, the fewer cars and buses are on the road, freeing up space and resources for the elderly, disabled, and those unable to cycle. Improved cycling infrastructure actually complements walking and public transport by reducing congestion and creating a safer, cleaner environment for everyone.
Additionally, assuming most cyclists are young, fit, and male overlooks how diverse cycling has become with initiatives to make it more inclusive. Schemes like e-bikes, adapted cycles for people with disabilities, and family-friendly cycling setups are helping break down these barriers.
While it’s crucial that cycling doesn’t endanger pedestrians, properly designed infrastructure with clear separation between cycle lanes, pavements, and roads is the solution. More investment in these systems benefits everyone—pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike.