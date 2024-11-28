Cycling rates in London rose by a quarter over the past five years

Cycling in London continues to increase in popularity, having jumped by over a quarter in the past five years.

Cycling in London rose rapidly in the 2000s and 2010s but stagnated somewhat in the late 2010s until the pandemic triggered a renewed interest in cycling again. According to the latest road traffic data from Transport for London (TfL), the number of daily cycle journeys in 2024 had increased to an estimated 1.33 million journeys per day — up by 26% since 2019.

Working with London boroughs, TfL says that it has increased the length of the strategic cycle network from 90km in 2016 to over 400km in September 2024, meaning that just over 27% of Londoners now live within 400 metres of the cycle network.

The aim is to lift this to 40% of Londoners living within 400 metres of the cycle network by 2030.

To expand the cycleway network, construction will be starting in January on C34 (Wood Lane to Shepherds Bush). The route will include protected cycle lanes, new pedestrian crossings and new bus lanes. Next year will see the completion of several major borough-led Cycleways, including Rotherhithe to Peckham, Enfield to Broxbourne and Deptford Church Street.

London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said: “It is tremendous that the number of Londoners cycling in the capital continues to grow year-on-year. We are extremely proud of our work to expand the protected cycleway network.

“This data shows if you build the right infrastructure, people will use it. We will now look to build on this progress, working closely with boroughs to increase the cycle network even further.

“Enabling more people to make their journeys by walking, cycling and using public transport is key to building a safer and greener London for everyone.”