An exhibition about the BBC in its centenary year opens at the Science Museum next week, with a 6ft tall 1988 Cyberman from Doctor Who highlighting the display.

In collaboration with the BBC, Broadcast Lates, taking place on the museum’s adults-only late opening next week, will also bring the world of TV and radio to life with a range of events, activities, workshops and Q&As. Visitors will be able to try their hand at presenting the weather in front of the BBC’s famous forecast map; discover the ingredients for a successful podcast with the BBC Audio team; and see significant objects from broadcast history.

The exhibition will open next Wednesday and runs until the end of the year.

Next Wednesday is also the museum’s monthly adults-only late opening, where they put on a range of one-off events.

Opening at Lates to celebrate the BBC’s centenary, BBC at 100 is a new display that encourages visitors to explore how the BBC developed. Ranging from a 6ft tall 1988 Cyberman costume from Doctor Who, to a WW2 “Midget” Portable Disc Recorder, the case will display five iconic items from broadcast history that have influenced how we interact with modern media platforms.

In a series of three Q&A sessions titled Verifying the News, chaired by presenter Philippa Thomas, visitors can meet reporters from the BBC’s newsroom, including members from the broadcaster’s disinformation and health teams to discover the steps the broadcaster is taking to tackle misinformation. These guests will provide insight into how to authenticate facts and discuss how they navigate fake news stories, on topics from social media and COVID-19 to the war in Ukraine.

Entry to Lates is free and needs booking in advance from here.

There’s also a VIP option for £10 to get in early, and some of the events need booking on the night.