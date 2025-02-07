Cutty Sark DLR station facing six-month closure to fix unreliable escalators

Cutty Sark DLR station in Greenwich will close for about six months later this year as Transport for London (TfL) takes drastic action to address long-standing escalator problems.

Cutty Sark DLR station opened in 1999 as part of the Lewisham extension, but was built by a private company which built and operated the extension. The operator, City Greenwich Lewisham Rail Link (CGL Rail) was granted a 24½-year concession and handed the line to TfL at the end of March 2021.

When TfL took over, it quickly became apparent that the escalators at Cutty Sark station were in poor shape, and the company has been struggling ever since to get them working again.

The station is also hampered by an awkward design. Two escalators go from street level to the ticket hall level, and then two more go to the platform level. When an escalator needs maintenance, people have to be redirected to the fire escape route instead.

There is a lift, but it’s small for a railway station and quite slow.

At the moment, all four escalators are broken, and TfL has had to open both fire escapes to allow people to use the station. However, that means a long walk on the stairs, with 121 steps to get in and out of the station.

After struggling to deal with the escalator problems piecemeal, TfL has decided that the only option is to close the station entirely and then strip back all the escalators in one big job. It’s much easier to carry out work when the station is closed to passengers, and they can usually get a lot more work done per day as well.

Tom Page, General Manager for the DLR, said: “We are sorry about the continuing issues with the escalators at Cutty Sark which we appreciate are having significant impact on customers who use the station. We have secured funding to replace the escalators and are working through plans that will restore a full escalator service at the station. We will confirm these plans and a timeline once finalised.”

Having already spent nearly £700,000 trying to repair the escalators, the full repair bill is now estimated to be around £4 million. Details of when the station will close are still being worked out, but when it does close, the repairs are expected to take around 6 months.

Cutty Sark, which is right in Greenwich town centre, was used by 7.6 million passengers in 2023, making it the DLR’s third busiest station after Canary Wharf and Limehouse.

When it closes, passangers will likely be directed to use the nearby Greenwich DLR station, which is about a 10 minute walk from the town centre, but with a narrow pavement, alternative walking routes may need to be provided.

According to a Freedom of Information request, the status of the four escalators at the end of last October, when all four escalators had been taken out of use.

Escalator 1

Escalator 1 was operational and in service until 25th July 2024, when an inspection was undertaken. It was removed from service due to defects identified during this inspection, but following some minor modifications, it returned to operational service on 16th August 2024. It was then withdrawn again from service on 11th September 2024 due to an in-service fault with one of the steps at the top of the escalator.

Escalator 2

Escalator 2 was withdrawn from service on 11th October 2024 following a planned maintenance inspection. This inspection found several defects that required it to be withdrawn, including a bearing failure in the main drive system.

Escalator 3

Escalator 3 was operational during 2024 but was withdrawn from service on 28th July 2024 following the identification of several faults during a routine planned maintenance inspection. This included a report of a brake lift failure.

Escalator 4

Escalator 4 was in service during 2024 but was withdrawn from service on 16th September 2024 following the identification of several faults during a routine planned maintenance inspection. This included a loud squeaking noise, which was further diagnosed as severe bearing failure on the main drive.