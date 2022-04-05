The cruise ships are returning to London in 2022, disgorging tourists for a few days of sightseeing, and for us Londoners, a chance to see big boats up close.

Cruise ships vary from the smaller posher sleeker ships of Edwardian times through to the massive white leviathans of modern-day cruising. In London, the mega-boats usually moor up at Tilbury, although some can get to Greenwich. Then there’s the mix of smaller modern cruise ships and the more elegant older boats that can just about fit through Tower Bridge and spend a few days next to HMS Belfast.

The ships arriving closer to town also give bystanders the excitement of seeing Tower Bridge open and a larger than usual boat passing through.

The arrival dates are below – times of arrival and departure date are usually confirmed a few days beforehand, so keep an eye on the events calendar for details. Data from the Port of London Authority, and naturally details can be amended by the cruise ship operator or a virus.

Tower Bridge Upper

Greenwich

London Cruise Terminal – Tilbury