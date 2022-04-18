Published by Transport News 1 Comment ↓

When it opens, the Elizabeth line will not just substantially increase capacity on the tube network in Central London, for many people, it will make journeys a lot faster. In some cases, considerably faster, especially in southeast London.

We now have the expected times for journeys along the line between Abbey Wood and Paddington, which will be the first part of the core tunnels to open in just a few weeks’ time, and they confirm that for a lot of people, journey times across London is about to shrink.

It’s not just people who ride on the Lizzie line who will benefit though. For example, people arriving at Waterloo on the mainline trains heading to Canary Wharf on the Jubilee line can often have to wait for a couple of trains to pass before they are able to edge to the front of the crowd and squeeze onto a train. However, when Bond Street opens later this year, it’s been previously suggested that as much as a quarter of the Jubilee line passengers coming from North London will switch to the Elizabeth line, meaning less crowded trains at Waterloo, and so less time waiting to catch a Jubilee line train.

But, back to the Elizabeth line for those lucky enough to be riding on those trains in a few weeks’ time…

The times provided for the Elizabeth line are platform to platform, so I’ve adjusted the current TfL time calculations accordingly. Note that the current journey times are slightly variable from the numbers given because of how often people need to change trains or buses along the route – I’ve taken a reasonable average, but naturally, your personal trip may be slightly different.

At the moment, this is just for the Abbey Wood to Paddington services, as the timetable for the later phases of opening the line will be released closer to the time.

And spot the one trip where the Lizzie line will not save you any time on your journey.

If you’re heading east to west…

From Abbey Wood

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Woolwich 6 mins* 3 mins
Custom House 41 mins 7 mins
Canary Wharf 30 mins 11 min
Whitechapel 49 mins 15 mins
Liverpool Street 45 mins 18 mins
Farringdon 40 mins 21 mins
Tottenham Court Road 46 mins 24 mins
Bond Street 42 mins 26 mins
Paddington 55 mins 29 mins

*Abbey Wood to Woolwich Arsenal station

From Woolwich

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Custom House 25 mins 4 mins
Canary Wharf 17 mins 8 mins
Whitechapel 28 mins 12 mins
Liverpool Street 32 mins 15 mins
Farringdon 35 mins 18 mins
Tottenham Court Road 38 mins 21 mins
Bond Street 35 mins 23 mins
Paddington 40 mins 26 mins

From Custom House

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Canary Wharf 10 mins 4 mins
Whitechapel 20 mins 8 mins
Liverpool Street 23 mins 11 mins
Farringdon 34 mins 14 mins
Tottenham Court Road 31 mins 17 mins
Bond Street 25 mins 19 mins
Paddington 35 mins 22 mins

From Canary Wharf

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Whitechapel 12 mins 4 mins
Liverpool Street 19 mins 7 mins
Farringdon 24 mins 10 mins
Tottenham Court Road 22 mins 13 mins
Bond Street 15 mins 15 mins
Paddington 22 mins 18 mins

From Whitechapel

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Liverpool Street 6 mins 3 mins
Farringdon 11 mins 6 mins
Tottenham Court Road 20 mins 9 mins
Bond Street 22 mins 11 mins
Paddington 26 mins 14 mins

From Liverpool Street

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Farringdon 5 mins 3 mins
Tottenham Court Road 8 mins 6 mins
Bond Street 10 mins 8 mins
Paddington 20 mins 11 mins

From Farringdon

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Tottenham Court Road 16 mins 3 mins
Bond Street 20 mins 5 mins
Paddington 14 mins 8 mins

From Tottenham Court Road

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Bond Street 3 mins 2 mins
Paddington 11 mins 5 mins

From Bond Street

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Paddington 9 mins 3 mins

If you’re heading west to east

From Paddington

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Bond Street 9 mins 3 mins
Tottenham Court Road 11 mins 5 mins
Farringdon 14 mins 8 mins
Liverpool Street 20 mins 11 mins
Whitechapel 26 mins 14 mins
Canary Wharf 22 mins 18 mins
Custom House 35 mins 22 mins
Woolwich 40 mins 26 mins
Abbey Wood 55 mins 29 mins

From Bond Street

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Tottenham Court Road 3 mins 2 mins
Farringdon 20 mins 5 mins
Liverpool Street 10 mins 8 mins
Whitechapel 22 mins 11 mins
Canary Wharf 15 mins 15 mins
Custom House 25 mins 19 mins
Woolwich 35 mins 23 mins
Abbey Wood 42 mins 26 mins

From Tottenham Court Road

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Farringdon 16 mins 3 mins
Liverpool Street 8 mins 6 mins
Whitechapel 20 mins 9 mins
Canary Wharf 22 mins 13 mins
Custom House 31 mins 17 mins
Woolwich 38 mins 21 mins
Abbey Wood 46 mins 24 mins

From Farrington

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Liverpool Street 5 mins 3 mins
Whitechapel 11 mins 6 mins
Canary Wharf 24 mins 10 mins
Custom House 34 mins 14 mins
Woolwich 35 mins 18 mins
Abbey Wood 40 mins 21 mins

From Liverpool Street

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Whitechapel 6 mins 3 mins
Canary Wharf 19 mins 7 mins
Custom House 23 mins 11 mins
Woolwich 32 mins 15 mins
Abbey Wood 45 mins 18 mins

From Whitechapel

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Canary Wharf 12 mins 4 mins
Custom House 20 mins 8 mins
Woolwich 28 mins 12 mins
Abbey Wood 49 mins 15 mins

From Canary Wharf

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Custom House 10 mins 4 mins
Woolwich 17 mins 8 mins
Abbey Wood 30 mins 11 min

From Custom House

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Woolwich 25 mins 4 mins
Abbey Wood 41 mins 7 mins

From Woolwich

To Journey Times
Current Elizabeth line
Abbey Wood 6 mins* 3 mins

*from Woolwich Arsenal station

