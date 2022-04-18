When it opens, the Elizabeth line will not just substantially increase capacity on the tube network in Central London, for many people, it will make journeys a lot faster. In some cases, considerably faster, especially in southeast London.
We now have the expected times for journeys along the line between Abbey Wood and Paddington, which will be the first part of the core tunnels to open in just a few weeks’ time, and they confirm that for a lot of people, journey times across London is about to shrink.
It’s not just people who ride on the Lizzie line who will benefit though. For example, people arriving at Waterloo on the mainline trains heading to Canary Wharf on the Jubilee line can often have to wait for a couple of trains to pass before they are able to edge to the front of the crowd and squeeze onto a train. However, when Bond Street opens later this year, it’s been previously suggested that as much as a quarter of the Jubilee line passengers coming from North London will switch to the Elizabeth line, meaning less crowded trains at Waterloo, and so less time waiting to catch a Jubilee line train.
But, back to the Elizabeth line for those lucky enough to be riding on those trains in a few weeks’ time…
The times provided for the Elizabeth line are platform to platform, so I’ve adjusted the current TfL time calculations accordingly. Note that the current journey times are slightly variable from the numbers given because of how often people need to change trains or buses along the route – I’ve taken a reasonable average, but naturally, your personal trip may be slightly different.
At the moment, this is just for the Abbey Wood to Paddington services, as the timetable for the later phases of opening the line will be released closer to the time.
And spot the one trip where the Lizzie line will not save you any time on your journey.
If you’re heading east to west…
From Abbey Wood
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Woolwich
|6 mins*
|3 mins
|Custom House
|41 mins
|7 mins
|Canary Wharf
|30 mins
|11 min
|Whitechapel
|49 mins
|15 mins
|Liverpool Street
|45 mins
|18 mins
|Farringdon
|40 mins
|21 mins
|Tottenham Court Road
|46 mins
|24 mins
|Bond Street
|42 mins
|26 mins
|Paddington
|55 mins
|29 mins
*Abbey Wood to Woolwich Arsenal station
From Woolwich
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Custom House
|25 mins
|4 mins
|Canary Wharf
|17 mins
|8 mins
|Whitechapel
|28 mins
|12 mins
|Liverpool Street
|32 mins
|15 mins
|Farringdon
|35 mins
|18 mins
|Tottenham Court Road
|38 mins
|21 mins
|Bond Street
|35 mins
|23 mins
|Paddington
|40 mins
|26 mins
From Custom House
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Canary Wharf
|10 mins
|4 mins
|Whitechapel
|20 mins
|8 mins
|Liverpool Street
|23 mins
|11 mins
|Farringdon
|34 mins
|14 mins
|Tottenham Court Road
|31 mins
|17 mins
|Bond Street
|25 mins
|19 mins
|Paddington
|35 mins
|22 mins
From Canary Wharf
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Whitechapel
|12 mins
|4 mins
|Liverpool Street
|19 mins
|7 mins
|Farringdon
|24 mins
|10 mins
|Tottenham Court Road
|22 mins
|13 mins
|Bond Street
|15 mins
|15 mins
|Paddington
|22 mins
|18 mins
From Whitechapel
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Liverpool Street
|6 mins
|3 mins
|Farringdon
|11 mins
|6 mins
|Tottenham Court Road
|20 mins
|9 mins
|Bond Street
|22 mins
|11 mins
|Paddington
|26 mins
|14 mins
From Liverpool Street
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Farringdon
|5 mins
|3 mins
|Tottenham Court Road
|8 mins
|6 mins
|Bond Street
|10 mins
|8 mins
|Paddington
|20 mins
|11 mins
From Farringdon
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Tottenham Court Road
|16 mins
|3 mins
|Bond Street
|20 mins
|5 mins
|Paddington
|14 mins
|8 mins
From Tottenham Court Road
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Bond Street
|3 mins
|2 mins
|Paddington
|11 mins
|5 mins
From Bond Street
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Paddington
|9 mins
|3 mins
If you’re heading west to east
From Paddington
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Bond Street
|9 mins
|3 mins
|Tottenham Court Road
|11 mins
|5 mins
|Farringdon
|14 mins
|8 mins
|Liverpool Street
|20 mins
|11 mins
|Whitechapel
|26 mins
|14 mins
|Canary Wharf
|22 mins
|18 mins
|Custom House
|35 mins
|22 mins
|Woolwich
|40 mins
|26 mins
|Abbey Wood
|55 mins
|29 mins
From Bond Street
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Tottenham Court Road
|3 mins
|2 mins
|Farringdon
|20 mins
|5 mins
|Liverpool Street
|10 mins
|8 mins
|Whitechapel
|22 mins
|11 mins
|Canary Wharf
|15 mins
|15 mins
|Custom House
|25 mins
|19 mins
|Woolwich
|35 mins
|23 mins
|Abbey Wood
|42 mins
|26 mins
From Tottenham Court Road
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Farringdon
|16 mins
|3 mins
|Liverpool Street
|8 mins
|6 mins
|Whitechapel
|20 mins
|9 mins
|Canary Wharf
|22 mins
|13 mins
|Custom House
|31 mins
|17 mins
|Woolwich
|38 mins
|21 mins
|Abbey Wood
|46 mins
|24 mins
From Farrington
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Liverpool Street
|5 mins
|3 mins
|Whitechapel
|11 mins
|6 mins
|Canary Wharf
|24 mins
|10 mins
|Custom House
|34 mins
|14 mins
|Woolwich
|35 mins
|18 mins
|Abbey Wood
|40 mins
|21 mins
From Liverpool Street
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Whitechapel
|6 mins
|3 mins
|Canary Wharf
|19 mins
|7 mins
|Custom House
|23 mins
|11 mins
|Woolwich
|32 mins
|15 mins
|Abbey Wood
|45 mins
|18 mins
From Whitechapel
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Canary Wharf
|12 mins
|4 mins
|Custom House
|20 mins
|8 mins
|Woolwich
|28 mins
|12 mins
|Abbey Wood
|49 mins
|15 mins
From Canary Wharf
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Custom House
|10 mins
|4 mins
|Woolwich
|17 mins
|8 mins
|Abbey Wood
|30 mins
|11 min
From Custom House
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Woolwich
|25 mins
|4 mins
|Abbey Wood
|41 mins
|7 mins
From Woolwich
|To
|Journey Times
|Current
|Elizabeth line
|Abbey Wood
|6 mins*
|3 mins
*from Woolwich Arsenal station
Bond Street to Canary Wharf by the Liz has four intermediate stops, whereas the Jubbly has seven intermediate stops, and the distances are about 10km either way, so it’s hard to believe that the Liz would take as long as the Jubbly, unless the door mechanisms are significantly slower on the Liz!