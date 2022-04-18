When it opens, the Elizabeth line will not just substantially increase capacity on the tube network in Central London, for many people, it will make journeys a lot faster. In some cases, considerably faster, especially in southeast London.

We now have the expected times for journeys along the line between Abbey Wood and Paddington, which will be the first part of the core tunnels to open in just a few weeks’ time, and they confirm that for a lot of people, journey times across London is about to shrink.

It’s not just people who ride on the Lizzie line who will benefit though. For example, people arriving at Waterloo on the mainline trains heading to Canary Wharf on the Jubilee line can often have to wait for a couple of trains to pass before they are able to edge to the front of the crowd and squeeze onto a train. However, when Bond Street opens later this year, it’s been previously suggested that as much as a quarter of the Jubilee line passengers coming from North London will switch to the Elizabeth line, meaning less crowded trains at Waterloo, and so less time waiting to catch a Jubilee line train.

But, back to the Elizabeth line for those lucky enough to be riding on those trains in a few weeks’ time…

The times provided for the Elizabeth line are platform to platform, so I’ve adjusted the current TfL time calculations accordingly. Note that the current journey times are slightly variable from the numbers given because of how often people need to change trains or buses along the route – I’ve taken a reasonable average, but naturally, your personal trip may be slightly different.

At the moment, this is just for the Abbey Wood to Paddington services, as the timetable for the later phases of opening the line will be released closer to the time.

And spot the one trip where the Lizzie line will not save you any time on your journey.

If you’re heading east to west…

From Abbey Wood

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Woolwich 6 mins* 3 mins Custom House 41 mins 7 mins Canary Wharf 30 mins 11 min Whitechapel 49 mins 15 mins Liverpool Street 45 mins 18 mins Farringdon 40 mins 21 mins Tottenham Court Road 46 mins 24 mins Bond Street 42 mins 26 mins Paddington 55 mins 29 mins

*Abbey Wood to Woolwich Arsenal station

From Woolwich

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Custom House 25 mins 4 mins Canary Wharf 17 mins 8 mins Whitechapel 28 mins 12 mins Liverpool Street 32 mins 15 mins Farringdon 35 mins 18 mins Tottenham Court Road 38 mins 21 mins Bond Street 35 mins 23 mins Paddington 40 mins 26 mins

From Custom House

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Canary Wharf 10 mins 4 mins Whitechapel 20 mins 8 mins Liverpool Street 23 mins 11 mins Farringdon 34 mins 14 mins Tottenham Court Road 31 mins 17 mins Bond Street 25 mins 19 mins Paddington 35 mins 22 mins

From Canary Wharf

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Whitechapel 12 mins 4 mins Liverpool Street 19 mins 7 mins Farringdon 24 mins 10 mins Tottenham Court Road 22 mins 13 mins Bond Street 15 mins 15 mins Paddington 22 mins 18 mins

From Whitechapel

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Liverpool Street 6 mins 3 mins Farringdon 11 mins 6 mins Tottenham Court Road 20 mins 9 mins Bond Street 22 mins 11 mins Paddington 26 mins 14 mins

From Liverpool Street

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Farringdon 5 mins 3 mins Tottenham Court Road 8 mins 6 mins Bond Street 10 mins 8 mins Paddington 20 mins 11 mins

From Farringdon

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Tottenham Court Road 16 mins 3 mins Bond Street 20 mins 5 mins Paddington 14 mins 8 mins

From Tottenham Court Road

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Bond Street 3 mins 2 mins Paddington 11 mins 5 mins

From Bond Street

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Paddington 9 mins 3 mins

If you’re heading west to east

From Paddington

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Bond Street 9 mins 3 mins Tottenham Court Road 11 mins 5 mins Farringdon 14 mins 8 mins Liverpool Street 20 mins 11 mins Whitechapel 26 mins 14 mins Canary Wharf 22 mins 18 mins Custom House 35 mins 22 mins Woolwich 40 mins 26 mins Abbey Wood 55 mins 29 mins

From Bond Street

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Tottenham Court Road 3 mins 2 mins Farringdon 20 mins 5 mins Liverpool Street 10 mins 8 mins Whitechapel 22 mins 11 mins Canary Wharf 15 mins 15 mins Custom House 25 mins 19 mins Woolwich 35 mins 23 mins Abbey Wood 42 mins 26 mins

From Tottenham Court Road

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Farringdon 16 mins 3 mins Liverpool Street 8 mins 6 mins Whitechapel 20 mins 9 mins Canary Wharf 22 mins 13 mins Custom House 31 mins 17 mins Woolwich 38 mins 21 mins Abbey Wood 46 mins 24 mins

From Farrington

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Liverpool Street 5 mins 3 mins Whitechapel 11 mins 6 mins Canary Wharf 24 mins 10 mins Custom House 34 mins 14 mins Woolwich 35 mins 18 mins Abbey Wood 40 mins 21 mins

From Liverpool Street

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Whitechapel 6 mins 3 mins Canary Wharf 19 mins 7 mins Custom House 23 mins 11 mins Woolwich 32 mins 15 mins Abbey Wood 45 mins 18 mins

From Whitechapel

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Canary Wharf 12 mins 4 mins Custom House 20 mins 8 mins Woolwich 28 mins 12 mins Abbey Wood 49 mins 15 mins

From Canary Wharf

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Custom House 10 mins 4 mins Woolwich 17 mins 8 mins Abbey Wood 30 mins 11 min

From Custom House

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Woolwich 25 mins 4 mins Abbey Wood 41 mins 7 mins

From Woolwich

To Journey Times Current Elizabeth line Abbey Wood 6 mins* 3 mins

*from Woolwich Arsenal station