The Crossrail project is still going to require a final injection of around £150 million to complete the railway, the latest TfL figures have confirmed.

The Crossrail project’s current funding authorisation is for £15,789 million, and it had spent £15,479 million up to 8th January 2022, leaving it some £310 million in the pot that can be spent.

However, TfL’s Investment Programme Report, published ahead of the Programmes and Investment Committee yesterday, is projecting a final bill in the region of £15,939, which is £150 million more than they have available funding to spend.

This is not a total surprise, as Crossrail has been warning for some time that the gap existed. When the project received its last financial support package to complete the railway, they requested £1.1 billion, with an expectation of probably needing £950 million, but the Department for Transport (DfT) only agreed to provide £825 million, leaving a £150 million shortfall.

As Crossrail has been handing sites over to TfL ahead of the Elizabeth line opening, they’ve been cutting costs by running down the most expensive contractors first and looking at other areas where costs can be cut or deferred to later.

Crossrail’s CEO, Mark Wild has previously said that the DfT is aware of the issue, and they are in talks to cover the gap. TfL commissioner Andy Byford has also committed to not needing any more funding to open the Elizabeth line, although that was based on the original £1.1 billion estimate, so the request for the £150 million to bring the total to £950 million would be within that commitment.

When it opens, the Crossrail project will have cost £18.9 billion — when you include the cost of the Network Rail station upgrades. That compares to the original budget of £15.9 billion which was later cut to £14.8 billion in 2010.

Worth noting that £14.8 billion in 2010 is equivalent to £20.2 billion today, if you were to adjust for inflation.