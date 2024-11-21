Courtauld Gallery to open late in January for last chance to see its Monet exhibition

The Courtauld Gallery is to open late for a week to give people who missed out on tickets a chance to visit their Monet and London exhibition.

The exhibition brings together for the first time in 120 years Claude Monet’s series of paintings of the Thames in London. Begun during three stays in the capital between 1899 and 1901, these extraordinary paintings of the Houses of Parliament, Charing Cross Bridge and Waterloo Bridge were unveiled in Paris in 1904 to great critical acclaim. Monet fervently wanted to show them in London the following year but plans fell through.

The Courtauld realised Monet’s unfulfilled ambition of exhibiting this series of paintings just 300 metres from the Savoy Hotel where the artist stayed and many of the works were painted.

The exhibition pretty much sold out when it opened, so The Courtauld is extended its opening hours every evening in the final week of the run to ensure visitors don’t miss out.

The exhibition will be open until 9pm from Monday 13th to Thursday 16th January and Saturday 18th to Sunday 19th January 2025. Additionally, the exhibition will open on Friday 17th January 2025 for The Courtauld Lates until 10:30pm, including bars, Courtauld Cocktails and a live DJ throughout the evening.

Tickets for the extended hours slots are available to purchase on The Courtauld’s website here. (UPDATE – tickets are now completely sold out – sorry)