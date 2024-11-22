Council report clears path for Northern line extension to Clapham Junction – in theory

There are no physical reasons why the Northern line couldn’t be extended to Clapham Junction according to a council commissioned report, but there are a lot of other reasons why it might never happen.

Early last year, Wandsworth Council commissioned the report to investigate if the Northern line extension to Battersea could be extended further to reach Clapham Junction as well. In a council meeting earlier this week it was confirmed that the initial feasibility study had been completed and that there are no “physical engineering or geological constraints that would prevent the tube being extended to Clapham Junction.”

That there aren’t any physical constraints blocking tunnelling between Battersea Power Station and Clapham Junction isn’t a huge surprise, as the area isn’t filled with tall towers needing deep foundations that would have got in the way. Understanding the geology helps in planning and especially in assessing any cost implications, but the challenges of tunnelling through London are fairly well understood now.

The biggest constraints are usually at the surface—for ventilation and access shafts, the station(s), and who pays for it.

If such an extension were to be built, the tunnels would likely run westwards underneath the edge of Battersea Park, then turn southwards to pass under Falcon Park to arrive at Clapham Junction.

The biggest engineering challenge is how and where to build a Northern line terminus station at Clapham Junction. Fortunately, the Crossrail 2 project has already proposed how it would dig its station under Clapham Junction. If it were to be built, then the Northern line would likely want to be built along the same alignment for easy interchange between them.

In an ideal world, whichever is built first — Crossrail 2 or Northern line — would build the entire station in one phase so that the other half is ready for when it’s needed.

This brings us to funding — quite simply, there isn’t any.

A previous council report indicated at the time that an extension to Clapham Junction would cost at least £750 million to build – that’s for the interchange station, between 2.6kms and 3kms of new tunnels, and probably two ventilation shafts.

It’s likely to be north of £1 billion by now.

A lot of property redevelopment could just about fund the Northern line extension, but that would likely need the station to be somewhere else for land acquisition and clearance — such as the Asda/Lidl site to the southeast of the station. Likewise along the route, but there are few large plots of land that could be developed without either loss of greenspace or compulsory purchases of lots of private homes.

However, the biggest constraint is the Northern line itself.

There have long been concerns that linking the Northern line to the very busy Clapham Junction station could exceed the Northern line’s capacity without significant upgrades along the rest of the line as well. Plans to increase the number of trains on the Northern line by splitting it into two separate services following a rebuild of Camden Town station are on hold due to TfL’s financial situation.

If anything, an investigation into extending the Northern line to Clapham Junction is a distraction from the real prize, which is to build Crossrail 2.

The Northern line wouldn’t have the capacity to cope, and the benefits would be minimal, whereas Crossrail 2 would considerably increase rail capacity in the Clapham Junction area and provide fast, large, air-conditioned trains as well.

If the Northern line were to be extended to Clapham Junction, it would be a distraction from campaigning for Crossrail 2 at best, or could kill it off entirely at worst.