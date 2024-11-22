Council report clears path for Northern line extension to Clapham Junction – in theory
There are no physical reasons why the Northern line couldn’t be extended to Clapham Junction according to a council commissioned report, but there are a lot of other reasons why it might never happen.
Early last year, Wandsworth Council commissioned the report to investigate if the Northern line extension to Battersea could be extended further to reach Clapham Junction as well. In a council meeting earlier this week it was confirmed that the initial feasibility study had been completed and that there are no “physical engineering or geological constraints that would prevent the tube being extended to Clapham Junction.”
That there aren’t any physical constraints blocking tunnelling between Battersea Power Station and Clapham Junction isn’t a huge surprise, as the area isn’t filled with tall towers needing deep foundations that would have got in the way. Understanding the geology helps in planning and especially in assessing any cost implications, but the challenges of tunnelling through London are fairly well understood now.
The biggest constraints are usually at the surface—for ventilation and access shafts, the station(s), and who pays for it.
If such an extension were to be built, the tunnels would likely run westwards underneath the edge of Battersea Park, then turn southwards to pass under Falcon Park to arrive at Clapham Junction.
The biggest engineering challenge is how and where to build a Northern line terminus station at Clapham Junction. Fortunately, the Crossrail 2 project has already proposed how it would dig its station under Clapham Junction. If it were to be built, then the Northern line would likely want to be built along the same alignment for easy interchange between them.
In an ideal world, whichever is built first — Crossrail 2 or Northern line — would build the entire station in one phase so that the other half is ready for when it’s needed.
This brings us to funding — quite simply, there isn’t any.
A previous council report indicated at the time that an extension to Clapham Junction would cost at least £750 million to build – that’s for the interchange station, between 2.6kms and 3kms of new tunnels, and probably two ventilation shafts.
It’s likely to be north of £1 billion by now.
A lot of property redevelopment could just about fund the Northern line extension, but that would likely need the station to be somewhere else for land acquisition and clearance — such as the Asda/Lidl site to the southeast of the station. Likewise along the route, but there are few large plots of land that could be developed without either loss of greenspace or compulsory purchases of lots of private homes.
However, the biggest constraint is the Northern line itself.
There have long been concerns that linking the Northern line to the very busy Clapham Junction station could exceed the Northern line’s capacity without significant upgrades along the rest of the line as well. Plans to increase the number of trains on the Northern line by splitting it into two separate services following a rebuild of Camden Town station are on hold due to TfL’s financial situation.
If anything, an investigation into extending the Northern line to Clapham Junction is a distraction from the real prize, which is to build Crossrail 2.
The Northern line wouldn’t have the capacity to cope, and the benefits would be minimal, whereas Crossrail 2 would considerably increase rail capacity in the Clapham Junction area and provide fast, large, air-conditioned trains as well.
If the Northern line were to be extended to Clapham Junction, it would be a distraction from campaigning for Crossrail 2 at best, or could kill it off entirely at worst.
The other elephant in the room is passenger numbers / overcrowding on the existing Clapham Junction station. The original re-building improvements were curtailed, but passenger movements remain a problem here, as they do at Wimbledon.
Clapham Junction Station is already one of Europe’s busiest notable for its congested walkways, adding two new platforms below ground would cause serious traffic flow management problems, especially at peak for interchanging (rush hour and Sat sports fixtures for example) I support the idea, but it will require extensive redevelopment above as well as new infrastructure below.
Ok, layman’s question coming up…!
Why would anyone pay £1bn on a tunnel when it would be easier to bring the line to the surface at Battersea Power Station and then use existing overground lines into Clapham Junction.
Apart of the fact that you’re demolishing lots of houses between the tunnel and the mainline railway, mainly because the mainline railway tracks are already full of mainline trains.
Don’t forget, the tunnels are the cheap part of the project – it’s the station that costs the money.
As for funding TfL have no problem throwing money at the rail unions for no improvememnt therefore all they need to do is use that money to actually deliver their prime directive – Transport for London. There is a clue in their name
Without those staff there would be no transport at all!
As to ‘improvements’ is not the night tube an improvement?
Are not additional trains runnig on e.g. the Victoria line an improvement?
Also the unions don’t get any of the pay rises – the workers do.
I’m wondering why there are thoughts to extend further southwest, including Crossrail 2, rather than southeast into the areas held captive by Southeastern that have been stuck in do nothing mode for years.
It’s exceptionally difficult to build any new infrastructure these days. Every special interest group will get involved and demand their wishes are catered for, necessitating 10 different lifts, step-free access throughout, public toilets & nappy changing facilities and probably another £100m bat preservation enclosure. The lists are always endless and so eventually most projects will either be scrapped or increase in cost so many times over they won’t be delivered until at least 10 years after even the most pessimistic original opening date.
I didn’t realise that merely wanting lifts and escalators and step free to improve access to stations was a ‘special interest’
Ditto with wanting toilets and nappy changing facilities.
And no one is spending £100m on bat preservation.
If money can be found, better to spend it doing the work at Camden and splitting the Northern Line. New trains can be added as and when.
Because in a way it’s all tied together CR2, Northern ext to Clapham, Clapham J rebuild . . .
Without covid, today it would all be underway (shovels in the ground) including Bakerloo to Lewisham . . . but I feel all of this will not be in my lifetime – for future London generations.
For South Londoners where we have virtually NEVER had the tube the Northern Line extension to Clapham Jct would rectify this which should have been done when the line to Battersea was built. Its about time South Londoners got some preference for a change over North Londoners who get everything. With tramlink, overground and Lizzy line things improved but I still can’t get to Heathrow by train without changing 2-3 times and if I’m catching an early flight its impossible.