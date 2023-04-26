When it opened in March, it was widely noted that per mile, it’s the most expensive railway in the UK, but no longer as they’ve already slashed the cost.

The Luton DART typically costs £4.90 per single trip to link the local railway station to the airport, nearly double the cost of the bus shuttle it replaced. Added on top of the cost of the train trip to get to Luton Aiport Parkway station — which from London averages £12.40, it’s quite an expensive service.

However, people travelling on the East Midlands Railway, which has launched a Luton Airport Express should now be able to pay just £10 for a single to/from London to Luton Airport, and that includes the cost of the DART service.

Oddly, when trying to buy tickets, I have not been able to find any £10 tickets whatsoever – but can find tickets ranging from £7.60 to £12.00 per single trip.

You can also add a Railcard to the price to get a third off as well – so London St Pancras to Luton Airport is possible for as little as £6.65, including the cost of the DART shuttle.

On top of that, the offer throws up a curious option for Luton residents who travel to/from London.

For people who live in Luton and are, for example, driven to the local railway station by a partner to catch a train to London, it can now work out cheaper to drive to the airport, drop off the person and they catch the train from there.

A typical ticket from Luton Aiport Parkway or Luton Town stations to London St Pancras costs £12.40. However, catching the Dart from Luton Airport and then the train from Luton Airport Parkway can cost £7.60 (or £10 if they sort that out).

There will also doubtless be some who will seek to buy a cheaper combined ticket, but catch the train to/from Luton Airport Parkway and not use the DART at all.