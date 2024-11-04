Controversial Liverpool Street station redevelopment dropped in favour of new design

Plans to smother Liverpool Street station in a massive blob have been scrapped, and an alternative redevelopment plan that will preserve much of the existing station building has been shown off.

The initial concept still requires new offices to be built above the height of the existing station, but they don’t sit on top of the old hotel building, preserving its historic appearance.

In the early concepts just released, the overall effect looks more like two towers sitting over the station’s two main entrances. Naturally, these are just the initial concepts, which will need to be fleshed out over the next few months.

It’s notable that Network Rail is also leading the new plans developed by ACME rather than the property developer who put forward the previous unpopular scheme.

If approved, the oversite development will then fund changes to the railway station below, adding seven new lifts to provide step-free access between the mainline and tube station and doubling the number of escalators to eight to improve the access from the street into the station.

They say the plans will also mean more space and waiting areas inside the station.

Commenting on the new scheme, Robin Dobson, Group Property Director at Network Rail Property, said: “Investing in transport infrastructure is key to unlocking future economic growth.

“We’ve spent time talking and listening: our latest plans celebrate Victorian features including the original train shed and the Great Eastern Hotel.

” Network Rail Property is leading a new team with a new approach which will respect the station’s unique heritage – simple in design, embracing London’s mix of the old with the new.

“A new office building on top of the station concourse will generate the money to pay for these improvements.”

Network Rail will be consulting on the changes with passengers, local businesses, heritage groups and elected representatives and intends to submit a planning application within the next few months.

The consultation and more details are here.