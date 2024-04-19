East London’s Cody Dock has been awarded nearly £1.7 million to restore a historic vessel made by Thames Ironworks and construct a new heritage centre for Newham.

The aim of the Lighting Up The Lea project will see them able to preserve the Frederick Kitchen, one of the last boats to be produced at the mighty Thames Ironworks, whose closure in 1912 brought on the demise of shipbuilding in London. Once restored to its former glory, this historic vessel will form the roof of a new purpose-made building dedicated to the Lea River’s industrial history

The funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund will also support them in providing three years’ worth of exhibitions, volunteering opportunities, and heritage activities.

Simon Myers, CEO, Gasworks Dock Partnership said “The Lower Lea is rapidly changing and without wider appreciation and awareness of its incredible history and urban biodiversity we are on track to lose this rich heritage, just as people are rediscovering this under-appreciated corner of London. This funding will quite literally help shine a light on the Lea whilst also producing a new heritage centre for London.”

Gasworks Dock Partnership is the registered charity leading the regeneration and development of Cody Dock in Canning Town, London E16.