Plans to turn a car park next to Cockfosters tube station has been overturned by the Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps after they had been approved by the local council.

The plan would have seen TfL’s joint venture with Connected Living London (CLL) build 351 flats for rent on the car park next to the station, reducing car parking from 336 spaces to 47, with increased cycling and pedestrian provision around the station.

There had been strong local opposition to the scheme, on grounds of the flats being too tall – despite being next to existing tall office blocks, and reducing car parking spaces. TfL had argued that most of the objections on grounds of loss of parking spaces came from local addresses that had alternative public transport options. The council’s planning officer report had however concluded that “the loss of the existing car park is considered acceptable”, citing the associated benefits of additional housing, affordable homes, public realm improvements, and reduced road pollution.

The council approved the scheme in February. All seemed settled until last week, when Chipping Barnet MP, Theresa Villiers said she had been informed by Grant Shapps that he was blocking the scheme.

Welcoming the news, Theresa Villiers said “It was shocking when Labour councillors in Enfield signed off on this scheme for high rise development in the outer suburbs and the removal of almost all parking spaces for commuters. They disregarded over 2500 objections from local people. I have been campaigning to save Cockfosters from the Mayor’s plans for years and it is hugely welcome that the Transport Secretary has now stepped in to put a stop to them.”

It seems that the Transport Secretary has used a clause in the Greater London Authority Act 1999 that may have never been called upon before. This requires that TfL will not be able to dispose of land or grant leasehold interests lasting more than 50 years without the consent of the Transport Secretary. Previously these have gone through on the nod, but this time, Grant Shapps has unexpectedly intervened and refused permission.

The clause only applies to operational land, and it could be for the lawyers to argue whether operational land applies to the entire TfL estate or only that land that is needed to provide TfL services – such as trains and buses. A car park may not be considered to be operational for the railway in that situation.

A Department for Transport (DfT) spokesman said “The decision has been taken to reject a TfL application to turn almost the entire car park next to Cockfosters station into housing. This will ensure residents can continue to have adequate parking facilities to access this vital station and the rest of the capital.”

However, as part of TfL’s funding agreement with the DfT requires TfL to increase the commercial use of its property assets, for the DfT’s boss to then block exactly such a scheme does look a bit awkward. There’s also the possibility that the Transport Secretary’s actions could be in contradiction of the Road Traffic Reduction Act 1997, which requires local authorities and the GLA to specify targets for reducing road traffic. Blocking TfL’s plans to replace a car park with housing in order to achieve a reduction in local road traffic could be challenged.

Of course, TfL challenging a decision by the Transport Secretary at a time when negotiations between the Mayor of London and the Department for Transport over funding for TfL are still ongoing, and relations between the two sides are said to be rather cool, might be a bad idea.

A TfL spokesperson confirmed that they had been notified of the decision: “We are now taking the necessary time to understand and consider the implications and available next steps that result from the decision.”

Theresa Villiers MP does accept that TfL could come back with a revised scheme for the site, so the Battle of Cockfosters Car Park is far from over.