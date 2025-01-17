Closures warning on the London Overground’s Mildmay line

Passengers on the London Overground Mildmay line, which runs between Stratford and Richmond/Clapham Junction, are being asked to check for closures on part of the route over upcoming weekends.

The closures on the Mildmay line to complete these engineering works will be as follows:

January 2025

Sun 19th Jan: No service between Gospel Oak and Stratford. Also no service between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction

February 2025

Sat 1st and Sun 2nd Feb: No service between Gospel Oak and Stratford

Sun 16th Feb: No service between Camden Road and Stratford

March 2025

Sun 30th Mar: No service between Camden Road and Stratford

The closures will allow Network Rail to replace 675 metres of worn-out track near Stratford, which will involve installing new rails, sleepers and ballast. There is a lot of wear and tear on the section of track being replaced because it is also intensively used by heavy freight trains.

Engineers will also be replacing 20 wheel timbers on a bridge that carries the railway over Chalk Farm Road to the west of Camden Road station. Wheel timbers are used to hold the rails in place across certain types of bridge and they gradually deteriorate over time. The new wheel timbers being installed are made of a more durable material that should last up to 50 years.

While these works are taking place, Network Rail will be carrying out additional targeted maintenance along the Mildmay line that will help to minimise delays to services during 2025 and beyond.

This will include:

Replacing points (which allow trains to change tracks) near Stratford

Fixing track defects between Camden Road and Stratford

Fixing overhead line defects between Camden Road and Stratford, with a focus on Canonbury

Using tamping machines on several stretches of route to rearrange the ballast and restore the line and level of the track

Rory O’Neill, TfL’s General Manager for London Overground, said: “This maintenance work is vital to ensure we can continue to operate the most reliable possible service for customers. I would like to apologise to our customers for the disruption and ask them to check before they travel and allow a little extra time to complete their journeys.”

Rail replacement buses will operate during the closures.