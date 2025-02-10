City of London seizes over 100 dockless bikes in clampdown on blocked pavements
The City of London clamped down on abandoned and badly parked dockless bikes, confiscating over 100 bikes during a two-week enforcement period.
Seized e-bikes operated by Lime and Forest were stored in the pound before the providers were able to collect them for a fee to cover the cost to the City of removal and storage. The City can charge up to £235 per bike seized — so the dockless bike firms would have been liable for fees of up to £23,500 to recover their bikes.
The City of London says that it already has agreements in place with hire operators regarding where people should park bikes, but in response to the scale of complaints received, it introduced its own clean-up campaign to reduce pavement obstructions caused by poorly parked bikes.
An extra 300 parking spaces for hire bikes have also been committed across the Square Mile to help users park safely and considerately, as the City of London continues to work closely with other London Councils and Transport for London, to deliver consistent enforcement legislation across the entire capital.
Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee, Shravan Joshi, said: “I recently met with the CEO of Lime, along with their CFO and UK Director which provided an opportunity to ensure their global senior leadership fully understands the impact. Lime has seen remarkable success and with 16 million journeys taken (including by me!) during London’s commuting hours in 2024, their presence on the streets is undeniable, but so too are the challenges posed by bikes cluttering our pavements.
“The action plan from Lime is welcome news, particularly a funded programme that helps ensure we can continue to see dockless bikes on London’s streets without causing disruption and obstacles to others. Alongside this, we will keep up the pressure to make sure results are quantified and meaningful, alongside Transport for London and London Councils.”
Updated – corrected total liability sum in the article
About time councils started taking action. Whilst green methods of transport should be welcomed, it’s vital that they’re parked responsibly and not causing obstructions for others. Maybe dedicated bays or docking points similar to TFL’s bikes is required in some areas. Presumably geolocation tech can also be being used to prevent them being left in problem areas.
I don’t understand why we can’t just have TfLs bikes. That seemed to work fine for ages before the likes of Lime.
Shouldn’t that be “liable for fees of up to £23,500”? (Not almost quarter of a million!)
Lime, Forest and other have settled their business plans on a deliberate policy of obstructing the highways, and especially the pedestrian footways. They expect to cause obstructions in the course of daily business—and for free. It is a nightmare for those of limited mobility and for those fully able but with children, buggies luggage or shopping. Both companies are offshore entities and it seems unlikley they are pay much—if any—tax in the UK. They both need to be banned outright. We have Tfl bikes.
Dockless hire bikes should be banned. Simpliest all round.