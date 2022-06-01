Published by Transport News No Comments ↓

Fancy a tube map with a difference? How about one made from a circuit board – with lights that show live train movements?

I can hear the geeky squeals of delight already. A clever fusion of modern computer API data to provide the tube movements and traditional circuit board design come together in the TrainTrackr.

They showed off their first product, a full tube map a couple of years ago, but have recently expanded the range to individual lines.

(c) Traintrackr

Currently, they have the Central line, the District line and the Northern line, with others to be added later.

What’s particularly appealing is that they’ve not hidden the circuitry from view, leaving the wires and control chips fully visible for anyone to see.

The Traintrackr maps are available from here.

(c) Traintrackr

Incidentally, the story that Harry Beck based his original map design on the electronic circuit board is a myth. There is indeed a Beck style circuit board design tube map in the archives, but it was apparently a joke that was presented to him long after the tube map had been adopted by London Transport.

