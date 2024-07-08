Chingford station’s second entrance to remain closed following review
Chingford Station at the northern end of the London Overground has two entrances, but only one is used now, and a proposal to reopen the second entrance has been put on hold.
The main entrance faces north towards the station car park and bus stops, but a smaller second entrance on the southern side was available for people to use an alley if heading towards Beresford Road on the eastern side of the railway.
However, the station’s previous management at Greater Anglia closed that second entrance in 2015 following an attack in the alley. Reopening the second entrance would save maybe at most a minute or two at most for people using it, but it would reduce some peak-hour crowding around the current main entrance.
There have been calls for the second entrance to be reopened, and Transport for London (TfL) reviewed the costs of doing so.
In a written response to an enquiry by Emma Best AM, the Mayor of London says that the “study showed that current capacity at Chingford Station is sufficient and does not justify opening a second entrance at present.”
The study used pre-pandemic passenger numbers, which were higher than the current station usage, so if pre-pandemic, there wasn’t enough use to justify reopening the entrance. It’s unlikely that will change any time soon.
The main issue for TfL is that the second entrance was ungated and only had card validators — so the station suffered from increased fare evasion. To reopen the entrance would incur the costs of building a second gateline.
In the written response, the Mayor said that: “given this and the fact that the current station layout is sufficient to safely accommodate passenger demand, there are currently no plans to open a second entrance. Maintaining one main exit means London Overground can provide adequate staffing where needed to ensure safety of passengers.”
While it’s not explicitly stated in the report, from a visit, it seems likely that the station would need to be expanded into the alley to create enough space for a new gateline, so there’s that cost to consider as well.
TfL have staffing problems at more popular stations that prevent consistent opening of all the entrances (a personal grumble is Aldgate East where the Whitechapel Gallery entrances are often closed in peak periods, which, coupled with the building works near Aldgate Tower entrances, cuts off the “desire” line to Altab Ali Park and beyond).
So staffing an alternative entrance for a less popular station should be a lower priority anyway.
The ticket gates do get overloaded whenever a train arrives at peak periods.
A sensible answer would be to reshape the ticket office, which has at least two counters. Only one is ever in use and even that has only occasional customers. So it is unlikely that there would ever be a requirement to have both positions open at the same time. So there’s probably room for at least one, possibly two more gates all monitored by the same staff member by making the ticket office triangular instead of square.