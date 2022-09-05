Adrian Shooter, the founder of Chiltern Railways when the railways were privatised has been celebrated in a new nine-foot bronze statue and plinth at Marylebone Station.

Adrian Shooter, who started his career with British Rail in 1970, is considered one of the leading architects of the modern railway. He is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and of the Chartered Institute of Transport. He has worked at and led maintenance depots throughout the country, managed London St. Pancras station and held various senior positions within the industry. More recently he has been chairman of Vivarai, working on several battery train projects including, with GWR, introducing a regular timetabled battery train service in West London later this year.

He also owns his own private heritage railway.

The sculpture was created by Luke Perry, of IHS Artworks, which stands for Industrial Heritage Stronghold. IHS is a non-profit organisation, put together to “build Public Artworks which celebrate the character and heritage of our communities in a very real way”.

The bust of Adrian Shooter sits on top of a girder and plinth and is secured to the ground using railway-inspired loops and bolts.

At the unveiling last week, Adrian Shooter CBE commented: “I feel very honoured to be recognised by the industry in this way. However, I accept this honour only on the condition that it recognises the amazing efforts of the hundreds of railway men and women who I have worked with.

All I ever did was create the vision, hire the very best people and then help them to do their best. They, not me, were the people who delighted our passengers. They had to work in all weathers and run a safe railway wherever the problems. Some of them relieved me of the tedium of negotiating and implementing the many over complicated legal agreements we have been saddled with.”

In addition to the statue unveiling, Chiltern Railways arranged for Adrian’s favourite train to be on site and named as ‘Adrian Shooter CBE’. The diesel train number 168 001 was the first train purchased by Chiltern as a private sector operator, and also the first train ordered by any of the private sector railway operators after railway privatisation in the mid-1990s.

The statue was crowdfunded by current industry leaders and close associates of Adrian.