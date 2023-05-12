When the Chelsea Flower Show closes, most of the gardens are taken away and recycled, but one will remain in London, as it’s rebuilt next to Latimer Road tube station.

The container garden, which will be ready by 30th May, will be developed by landscape designers Amelia Bouquet and Emilie Bausager, who are featured at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

After it is handed over, the garden will be maintained by Energy Garden and the local residents.

This project is being funded by the Mayor of London’s Future Neighbourhoods 2030 programme and will be maintained as part of the Energy Garden network. TfL and Energy Garden have previously teamed up to access some trackside spaces so that local community groups can create green spaces next to London’s railways.

Mark Evers, TfL’s Chief Customer Officer, said: “We have a long history of greening spaces at our stations and they are a fantastic way to bring local communities together.

“This garden is a great example of how we’re reinventing spaces on our network through greening and planting, to make stations a more pleasant and welcoming environment for everyone. It’s the small touches that make a big difference to customers’ journeys and can have such a positive impact on their daily lives.”

The Chelsea Flower Show runs from 23rd to 27th May, so the container garden designers have just a couple of days to move it from Chelsea to Latimer Road before it’s handed over to the community.

A tip, on the final day of the show, there’s a huge sell off by the gardeners, and while you need to have a ticket to go in and participate, watching from the outside as hordes of people head for the bus and tubes laden down with plants is quite a sight.