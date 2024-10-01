Cheap return fares offered by Greater Anglia for autumn travel

Train operator Greater Anglia has launched its annual autumn ‘Hare Fares’, offering return trips from London for just £12 return for a limited time.

The ‘Hare Fares’ offer passengers off-peak returns across the Greater Anglia network with simple return prices: £12, £18 and £24, with children travelling for just £2 return each.

(There are also some return fares for £6, but only for trips wholly outside London)

Tickets are on sale until 22nd October, and are valid for travel until 2nd December 2024. Hare Fares are available as standard off-peak day return tickets only and can only be booked online from here or via the Greater Anglia app.

Example return fares from London:

Destinations for £12 return

Cambridge

Chelmsford

Southend Victoria

Destinations for £18 return

Harwich

Colchester

Clacton-on-Sea

Destinations for £24 return

Felixstowe

Great Yarmouth

Bury St Edmunds

Hare Fares are not valid on journeys wholly within the Oyster zone. Standard refund rules apply. Railcard discounts don’t apply.

A further money-saving tip

When searching for journeys, most people put “London (any)” as the departure point in the search box. Once you find a trip you like, look for the next station the train stops at, and if you can catch the train there AND avoid travelling into London Zone 1, you can reduce your travel card cost as well.

For example, trips that start at Liverpool Street will cost the same if you catch the train at Stratford, but you might be able to avoid paying the TfL zone 1 fare to get to Liverpool Street to start your journey.