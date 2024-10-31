Cheap entry to London museums and galleries for Universal Credit claimants

Although most of the big museums in London are free to visit, those that charge can make a day out unaffordable for some people, so some venues offer discounts for people who might be claiming benefits.

The range varies from a modest discount on the entry price to some really good offers for entire households or even a few that offer free entry.

They will require you to bring proof of eligibility when you visit.

In addition, if you are claiming Jobseekers or incapacity benefits, you can claim half-price travel on TfL services and apply via Job Centre Plus. Which helps with the cost of getting to the museum in the first place.

Venues offering concessionary rates:

Cartoon Museum

The museum has £2 ticket offer for Universal Credit recipients.

Details here

Chelsea Physic Garden

The garden offers a £5 ticket — a discount on the usual entry price of £13.

The £5 ticket is for people who claim Pension Credit, Universal Credit or Refugee Status.

Details here

Courtauld Gallery

Entry is normally £12 for adults, but if you receive Universal Credit or Pension Credit you can visit the gallery for free. Select the concessions option when booking a ticket.

Note that the concession tickets don’t include entry to the additional paid exhibitions – just the main galleries.

Details here

Cutty Sark

The Royal Museums Greenwich offer £2 tickets for people on selected benefits, and for up to five additional guests per household.

Criteria: Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Pension Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support or Jobseeker’s Allowance

You need to book tickets in advance from here and select the universal credit option which is just below the list of standard prices.

Details here

Design Museum

The main museum is free to visit – but they offer discounts for their paid exhibitions.

The rate varies but is typically about a quarter off the standard price for visitors in receipt of Universal Credit or Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Check prices when booking exhibition tickets here.

Dulwich Picture Gallery

The gallery charges for entry, but they offer £1 tickets for anyone in receipt of Universal Credit or Pension Credit.

£1 tickets can be booked online or at the Gallery on the day. Tickets for online bookings must be collected on the day you book them.

Details here

English National Opera

Concessionary standby tickets are offered for some ENO performances. These are subject to availability and will be confirmed from midday on the day of the performance. If standby tickets are offered, they are available to senior citizens, students, Universal Credit recipients, and Westminster City Save holders. Standby tickets must be booked in person in the three hours before a performance.

Details here

Hampton Court Palace

As part of Historic Royal Palaces, Hampton Court Palace offers up to six tickets for just £1 per person, and only one of the six people in the household needs to be on benefits to qualify.

Criteria: Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Pension Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, or Jobseeker’s Allowance

Tickets need to be booked in advance from here.

(The gardens are also open for free to everyone on selected weekends each year)

Horniman Museum

The Horniman Museum and Gardens are free to enter. There is a charge to visit the Aquarium, the Butterfly House, and Dinosaur rEvolution.

A limited number of these tickets are available every day to purchase in person at the Horniman and qualifying visitors can purchase up to four £1 tickets per attraction.

Criteria: Universal Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support or Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Details here

Kensington Palace

As part of Historic Royal Palaces, Kensington Palace offers up to six tickets for just £1 per person, and only one of the six people in the household needs to be on benefits to qualify.

Criteria: Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Pension Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, or Jobseeker’s Allowance

Tickets need to be booked in advance from here.

Kew Gardens

They offer £1 tickets to the benefits claimant and up to four additional guests.

Criteria: Personal Independence Payment, Disability Living Allowance, Housing Benefit, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), Child Tax Credits (CTC), Working Tax Credits (WTC), Income Support, Application registration card (ARC)

You are advised to book in advance from here – note that the default prices include donation, but if you don’t want to add that, scroll down to “Admissions” at the bottom of the prices and click to show the standard prices.

King’s Gallery

The King’s Gallery next to Buckingham Palace offers £1 tickets for people on benefits and up to five additional guests from the same household.

Criteria: Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Pension Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, or Jobseeker’s Allowance

Tickets to the gallery exhibitions must be booked in advance as entry can’t be guaranteed at the door.

Details here.

Lightroom

The King’s Cross exhibition venue offers £5 tickets for Universal Credit claimants on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

You need to email them for tickets.

Details here

London Museum Docklands

Concession tickets are available for their Mudlarks family gallery (Mon – Fri on during term times only, not including bank holidays) and temporary exhibitions at London Museum Docklands.

Critera: Universal Credit, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), Housing Benefit, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Income Support, or Pension Credit

The first time you book, you need to do so by phone, but they will then set up an online account for you to book repeat visits via their website.

Details here

London Transport Museum

The LT Museum in Covent Garden offers tickets for £1 to people on universal or pension credits. Note that only the named person qualifies for the discounted ticket and any guests coming with them will need to pay the full price.

Criteria: Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, or Employment and Support Allowance

Details here

London Wetlands Centre

They offer up to six tickets per household (and up to 3 adults) at £5 per adult (£3 for 4-17 years).

You need to book online before visiting.

Criteria: Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance, or Pension credit

Details here

London Zoo

Up to six people can visit from a family (under 3s are free) and tckets cost £3 per child and £6 per adult.

Criteria: Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support or Jobseeker’s Allowance

Tickets must be booked online in advance from here.

National Theatre

They offer standby tickets for £20 for Students, Stage Pass, SOLT & theatre union members and the unemployed producing a valid ID.

Tickets are only available in person an hour before the performance starts – if there are any spare seats to offer.

Details here

Old Royal Naval College

Standard entry to the Painted Hall is offered at £2 per person on Universal Credit.

Details here

Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery

Entry to the gallery and exhibitions is free if you bring proof of eligibility when you visit.

It is available to people claiming Universal Credit, Pension Credit or Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

Details here

Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall offers £1 tickets for children and families for some of their family events.

These tickets are available for children who are eligible for free school meals, who are looked after by the local authority or in foster care, families who live in social housing or who are eligible for housing benefits.

Details when booking tickets for qualifying events.

Details here

The Tates

Although the main galleries are free to visit, both Tate Britain and Tate Modern offer discounted entry to their paid exhibitions.

For qualifying people, the price is a flat £5 per exhibition for the named person claiming the benefit.

You don’t need to book tickets in advance, but it’s best to avoid the queues. After selecting the date/time, scroll down the price list, and the £5 ticket offer is at the bottom.

Criteria: Universal or Pension Credit (plus Income Support, Personal Independence Payments and Job Seekers Allowance recipients)

Details here.

Tower of London

As part of Historic Royal Palaces, the Tower of London offers up to six tickets for just £1 per person, and only one of the six people in the household needs to be on benefits to qualify.

Criteria: Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Pension Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, or Jobseeker’s Allowance

Tickets need to be booked in advance from here.

Westminster Abbey

The Abbey offers £1 tickets for adults on Universal Credit, and the named adult can take one child for £1 as well.

Any additional guests need to pay the full rate.

Criteria: Universal Credit

You can’t book tickets online, and will need to show your universal credit letter at the door when arriving to buy tickets.

Details here.

Victoria and Albert Museum

The main museum is free to visit, but they will also offer free tickets to anyone on Universal Credit.

You need to book tickets to the exhibitions online and when selecting a date and time, then scroll down the prices to the Universal Credit option.

You will need to bring valid documentation with you

Criteria: Universal Credit

Details here.