If you’ve thought of visiting the Charles Dickens Museum but have not gotten around to it yet, then the next few days would be a good time to pay a visit.

The current exhibition about Oliver Twist ends on Sunday 13th March, but also in April, the cost of entry will be rising, although they are then including a new audio guide in the visit price. The museum shows off the house that Charles Dickens and family lived in for some years, with the various rooms laid out as they would have seen them, and the house next door is now an extension with the exhibition spaces.

At the moment, entry prices are:

Adult: £9.50

Concessions (Students, Seniors and Disabled Visitors): £7.50

Child 6-16 years: £4.50

Children under 6 years: Free

From Friday 1st April 2022, the entry prices will change to:

Adult £12.50

Concession £10.50

Child £7.50

No, you can’t book in advance at today’s prices and visit later in the year – yes I checked.

From 6th April, a new exhibition will open, about the Pickwick Papers.

The Charles Dickens Museum, a short walk from Russell Square or Chancery Lane tube stations, is open Wed-Sun from 10am until 5pm, and you’re recommended to book tickets in advance, although you can turn up on the day, and if there’s space in the museum just go in.