Charing Cross station’s 160 year old railway bridge undergoes major refurbishment

The Hungerford railway bridge into Charing Cross station will be covered in scaffolding for much of the next few years as Network Rail carries out repairs to the 160 year old bridge.

Work is starting now and will last until winter 2028. The lengthy time is because, as it’s a live railway bridge, they can only work on small sections at a time.

In the first phase, Network Rail will erect scaffolding around the bridge and then enclose the scaffold. In May, they will start the main painting works on the bridge. They will then prepare and paint the bridge, test the truss pins and remove the caps at the end of the girders. The original metalwork will be retained and refurbished.

The refurbishment work will be carried out in two phases. The first phase will commence on the spans on the south bank and the south side of the river from January 2025 to January 2026.

The second phase of the works will be the main refurbishment works, which will take place on the remaining spans across the river from January 2026 to the end of winter 2028.

Although the bridge will be kept open during the repairs, the company has warned that some weekend closures might be needed from 2026 onwards.

The repairs are not currently expected to affect the pedestrian bridges that run alongside the railway.