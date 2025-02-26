Cars to be banned from Camden High Street in new pedestrian friendly trial

The exceptionally busy Camden High Street will become much more pleasant for pedestrians later this year, as Camden Council has agreed to trial a car-free environment.

Following a recent consultation, over 70% of respondents said they supported pedestrianisation and the proposal to trial a motor traffic-free section of Camden High Street. In general, pedestrianising the road will increase the amount of space for pedestrians by between a third and 50 percent.

The trial will see the removal of motor vehicles on Camden High Street, from the junction with Parkway and Kentish Town Road, in front of Camden Town Underground station, and up to the junction of Jamestown Road and Hawley Crescent. Buses towards Chalk Farm will travel along Kentish Town Road and then Hawley Crescent before continuing northward.

TfL has provided £130,000 for the development of the trial.

The council will keep the trial under continual review and collect a range of data to test the impacts including feedback from residents, businesses and visitors. Following the trial and considering the data and feedback collected, consideration will be given to next steps, which could include the closure being made permanent.

The trial, which will come into effect later this year, will be brought in under an Experimental Traffic Order, which will last for a maximum of 18 months.

Will Norman, London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: “This trial is great news for Camden. Removing traffic will improve air quality and enable the high street to thrive as local residents and visitors enjoy a safer, cleaner and more attractive environment.

“This scheme forms part of Camden Council’s plans to establish a Low Emission Neighbourhood in Camden Town, backed by £500,000 of funding from the Mayor’s London Air Quality Fund. It’s a great example of an ambitious, locally led project that improves London’s air quality and supports the Mayor’s aim for a fairer, greener London for everyone.”

On Camden High Street

A motor traffic- free space from the junction with Parkway and Kentish Town Road, to the junction with Jamestown Road and Hawley Crescent. This will mean no access to motor vehicles to this section of Camden High Street, 24 hours per day, seven days per week, except for emergency services and some refuse collection vehicles. Northbound cycling will be retained.

On Kentish Town Road and Hawley Crescent

Motor traffic, including buses, will travel via Kentish Town Road and Hawley Crescent, where they will then re-join Camden High Street. At the moment, buses travel from Camden Town Station (northbound, Stop X) directly to Hartland Road / Camden Market (northbound, Stop CQ). As there are no stops on the bus routes that travel through the proposed traffic-free section of Camden High Street, during the trial buses will continue to travel from Stop X to Stop CQ without stopping at any new bus stops. Currently, traffic is only permitted northbound on Camden High Street between Mornington Crescent and Chalk Farm Road. Traffic is also only permitted northbound on Kentish Town Road between Parkway and Hawley Crescent.

Southbound routes are not affected by the changes proposed in this consultation.

On Buck Street and Arlington Road

New loading bays will be installed on roads near Camden High Street to create more space for delivery vehicles and support local businesses and residents.

In addition to the loading bays, dedicated blue badge parking will be introduced on Buck Street to enable easier access to the Camden High Street for disabled people.

On Jamestown Road

Jamestown Road will be made one way (west bound) between Camden High Street and Arlington Road. This change will enable more space to be provided for outdoor seating areas in the road protected by barriers .

