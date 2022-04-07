Published by Miscellaneous 1 Comment ↓

A cycle hire scheme will be launching soon in Tooting, Clapham Junction and Battersea that will let people rent cargo bikes in the local area.

Cargo bikes are bikes that have very large panniers on front – typically about double the capacity of two Ikea blue bags, and offer an alternative to using a taxi or hiring a small van to get stuff around.

Often used by small businesses, they are open for private users as well, who might struggle otherwise to carry parcels, crates of beer, or shopping between locations if they were using public transport.

The Community Cargo Bikes scheme, operated by Peddle My Wheels and supported by Wandsworth Council, will offer up to two-hours of use per day, after which people will be charged between £5 to £5 per hour for their usage.

The scheme will launch shortly, and people are being asked to register for interest from here.

Although this is for the launch in the Wandsworth council region, the bike provider already has small schemes in other parts of London.

There’s also another cargo bike hire scheme in Hackney at the moment, which is proving popular.

One comment
  1. ChrisC says:
    7 April 2022 at 7:20 pm

    No doubt adding to the number of cyclists who think it’s OK to ride on the pavment except these are bigger so take up even more room from pedestrians!

