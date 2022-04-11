Published by Architecture No Comments ↓

One of the defining images of Canary Wharf, towers aside, is the former docks, and they could be more accessible under plans outlined by the estate.

At the moment, the docks are pleasing things to walk past, but not to sit next to and relax, but a concept image released by Canary Wharf shows plans to replace the barriers and high walls with stepped wooden decking leading down to the waterside.

(c) Canary Wharf

It’s part of a project with the Eden Project, which is going to work on a biodiversity action plan for the estate. Glenn Howells Architects will assist in developing an overall masterplan vision for the existing public realm and waterways at Canary Wharf.

As part of the partnership, the first project will be the creation of a “green spine through the centre of the Canary Wharf estate with additional green public realm, parks and gardens, waterside access, performance spaces, new bridges, boardwalks and floating pontoons.”

It’s almost certainly reading far too much into a CGI concept image, but they’ve removed all the free-standing food stalls from the area outside the tube station, which seems unlikely, as the instinctive assumption is that more seating areas would usually result in more food stalls popping up.

The design as shown also blocks off, or runs over the emergency exits for the tube station, which will need to be retained in some form or other.

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> Architecture