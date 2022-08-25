The Canadian High Commission occupies a grand building overlooking Trafalgar Square and is not generally open to the public to wander in. However, they used to offer occasional Friday afternoon tours — which are very good.

The tours of Canada House had to be suspended during the pandemic, but they’ve just announced that the tours will restart again from October, and will take place roughly once a month from then onwards.

The tours are free of charge, and take place on Friday mornings at 11am.

In addition to seeing the inside of the building with the grand staterooms and a number of province rooms, it has been fitted out with a range of modern Canadian artwork with they show off. Weather permitting, the tours also then take in the rooftop – where they have a private terrace overlooking Trafalgar Square, which is ideal for summer parties, and to look down on the little people far below.

Tours last a bit under an hour, and the guide offered a good trot around Canada House showing off some of the art, but mostly, dropping insights into how and why rooms are laid out, thanks in part to the history of the site but also in having to allow for politics which more ordinary buildings never have to contend with.

Like all embassy buildings, it is here as much to serve a consular function for visitors as to show off what Canada thinks of itself as a country.

You can book tours here.

Being Canada, the tours can be in English or French, and you should note which is your langue de préférence in the booking form.