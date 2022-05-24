Plans to convert a disused railway in North London into an elevated walkway for pedestrians has taken a step forward after the team behind the project filed for formal planning permission for the first of three phases.

If approved, the Camden Highline will regenerate a disused railway viaduct to create a new elevated park that links Camden Town via Camley Street to just north of Kings Cross. The Camden Highline route will be 1.2km long, running 8m above the ground, with entrances on Camden High Street, Royal College Street, Camley Street and York Way. Once completed, it will feature gardens and walkways, alongside seating areas, cafés, arts and cultural interventions, spaces for charitable activities and areas for children’s play.

The planning submission is for the first phase of the project, from Camden Gardens to Royal College Street, and the park is planned to open in phases from 2025. The second phase, to come later will link the Highline to the eastern edge of Agar Estates, and the third phase will take it to Maiden Lane Estates.

Alongside its health and social benefits, the organisers of the project predict that it will attract two million new visitors a year, contributing £16m of annual spend to Camden Town and Kings Cross.

Camden Highline, the charity behind the project, is now turning its focus to fundraising for construction and preparing to expand its fundraising team and trustees to support this work. The masterplan is led by the practice behind the New York Highline, James Corner Field Operations, together with Camden-based practice vPPR Architects.