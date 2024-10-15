Camden Council planning a dedicated cycle lane for Shaftesbury Avenue

Busy Shaftesbury Avenue in central London could get a fully segregated cycle lane under plans put forward by Camden Council.

At the moment, Shaftesbury Avenue is split into two lanes for road traffic, but it is actually much wider than needed as it splits into three lanes at either end where the traffic lights are. That width allows space for adding two dedicated cycle lanes, along with some sustainable urban drainage (SuDS) for the local environment.

The changes are based on a traffic survey conducted in April 2022, which indicates that cycle volumes are high, with a 7-day average of over 1,400 cyclists per day. Shaftesbury Avenue has also been identified as a high priority for road safety interventions, ranking as the second highest priority corridor across the Borough.

The proposed changes would introduce around 550m of new segregated cycle infrastructure, in both directions.

The traffic island outside the former Odeon cinema will be replaced with a zebra crossing a bit further along the road, as there isn’t enough width for both the cycle lanes and the traffic island. Some changes would also be made to the delivery and residential parking, although the council says there will be no reduction in parking spaces.

At the moment, the scheme finishes on the boundary with Westminster Council, and the consultation says linking its cycle lanes with others at Cambridge Circus would require a later consultation with the neighbouring council.

The consultation is here